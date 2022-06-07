How will Minecraft 1.19 update's new features merge with old worlds?

The Minecraft 1.19 update is all set for release today, with thousands of players eagerly waiting to jump in and explore all the new features in their existing worlds.

As players invest a lot of time gradually building and expanding their worlds, they could be slightly hesitant before downloading the huge new update. This is because there have been rare cases of some worlds crashing after an update.

Over the past few years, Mojang has been working really hard to seamlessly blend all the new features in updates into old worlds. The entire world generation mechanism changed in the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update. Fortunately, players didn't face any significant problems in their existing worlds. This will also apply to the Minecraft 1.19 update.

How will Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update's new features blend in with old worlds?

New chunks will contain new features

In 2021, when Mojang released the Caves and Cliffs update, they explained how the world generation would change, but the existing worlds would not be affected, especially the chunks that have already been loaded. This ensures that if players want to explore new features, they can simply travel more and generate new chunks.

Pre-existing generation will not change and harm old worlds (Image via Mojang)

The same can be applied to the Minecraft 1.19 update. Consider a situation where seasoned players have pre-built mines and rooms underground in the overworld. It would be a disaster if all these areas were filled with sculk blocks of the Deep Dark biome. This type of situation will be avoided as Mojang will code the update to blend in with the old terrain.

First and foremost, players will easily be able to enter their existing 1.18 version worlds after the update. The world will load normally without any sudden change. The area that they live in will be the same. However, if they want to find these new features, they will essentially need to load new chunks. New features like biomes and mobs will mostly generate or spawn in these new chunks.

Where to find new biomes

New biomes will generate in new chunks (Image via Mojang)

The new biomes and Ancient City structures are one of the main features released with the Minecraft 1.19 update. These are the only new additions to the world generation of the game.

The Deep Dark Biome will generate anywhere below Y level 0, and Mangrove Swamps will generate near other warm biomes. These new generations will only generate in new chunks, keeping the pre-existing areas intact.

Other features

The new Minecraft 1.19 update will pack loads of new and exciting features. Four new mobs will be featured:

Warden

Tadpole

Frog

Allay

Most of these mobs will dwell in the new biomes, which are Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp. New blocks and items will also be arriving as part of the new biomes. Other than that, new advancements, enchantments, status effects, commands, and loads of bug fixes and technical changes will be released.

