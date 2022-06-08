How to download Minecraft 1.19 update on Bedrock and Java Edition

With Minecraft 1.19 freshly released and chock full of new features, players will want to update soon. They can then take advantage of new additions such as the mangrove swamps, frogs, frog lights, mud, ancient cities, the warden, recovery compasses, and all else the update has added to the game.

Now that the 1.19 update has been released to the masses, users will want to download it quickly, though they may not know how to. Thankfully, the steps are pretty straightforward and detailed below.

How to install Minecraft 1.19 for each platform

Bedrock

Mobiles

An example of the iOS update screen for version 1.18 (Image via Minecraft)

For gamers of Minecraft on the mobile versions of Bedrock Edition, meaning those on Android or iOS devices, the update process is straightforward. They will need to navigate their devices to the app store, either the Apple App Store for iOS users or the Google Play Store for Android.

From here, they will need to access the update section of the store, find the game and initiate the update. Alternatively, players can search for the game, and instead of having an open or play button, the button should read update.

However, if these update options are unavailable, reinstalling the game should download the latest files yet released, which in this case is 1.19.

Consoles

An ancient city, one of the new biomes added in 1.19 (Image via Minecraft)

The process is very similar to mobiles for gamers on consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. While they should be prompted to update their game automatically when attempting to launch it, there are ways to manually install the update if this does not occur.

PlayStation players should go to the PlayStation Store before navigating to either the update section or search for the game, which should have an option to update it on the store page for owners. Xbox and Switch users can do the same thing using their respective consoles and online marketplaces.

Much like for mobile gamers, if these update prompts are unavailable, uninstalling the game and then reinstalling it should force the latest official release to be downloaded, which is 1.19 as of now.

PC

A nighttime mangrove swamp, one of 1.19's new features (Image via Minecraft)

Like other systems, Bedrock players should have their launcher automatically updated the first time it is launched after the patch's release. This should download and then install the latest available patch for the title.

However, should this automatic update not happen or fail, there is a way to manually update PC Bedrock.

This is done by uninstalling the game and then reinstalling the launcher either from the Microsoft Store or from Mojang's website. It should download and then install the latest files for 1.19 and, as there are no older installations, run this new version.

Java

A comparison between the Bedrock and Java title screens (Image via Minecraft)

Since Java and Bedrock Edition users share a game launcher on PC, the former should update in the same way as Bedrock: automatically when opening the launcher. However, like Bedrock, they have a potential solution if these automatic updates fail.

This is the same solution mentioned above: the uninstall and reinstall method using either the Microsoft Store or the Mojang website. However, if gamers want to avoid this, restarting the launcher might also prompt a proper update.

