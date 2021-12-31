How to find Strongholds in Minecraft Pocket Edition

Strongholds are the key to entering the End in Minecraft. They house the End Portal, which acts as a gateway for players to enter the End and kill the Ender Dragon, thereby defeating the game. These are the rarest structures to be generated in Minecraft, so locating them could be a tedious task.

Strongholds generate underground, and very rarely, they generate in the ocean. These are massive structures that may vary in size. Along with an End Portal room, they also have different rooms such as libraries, large rooms, five-way crossings, empty prison cells, spiral staircases, and corridors. They also have various loots that can be found within.

Hence, locating a Stronghold in Minecraft not only helps gamers enter the End but also provides them with amazing loot.

Step-by-step guide to finding Stronghold in Minecraft Pocket Edition

Creating Eye of Ender using an Ender Pearl and Blaze Powder (Image via Minecraft)

Items required to begin the journey

To locate Strongholds, users must first craft Eyes of Ender, which will guide them to it. To craft an Eye of Ender, they need two items: Ender Pearls and Blaze Powders. Players can create an Eye of Ender by placing both of them together.

How use Eyes of Ender to find Strongholds

Step 1: Once the Eye of Ender has been crafted, users need to hold it in their hands and tap where they want to throw it.

A purple trail can be seen when throwing an Eye of Ender (Image via Minecraft)

Step 2: Once thrown, the Eye of Ender will fly approximately 12 blocks in the direction of the nearest Stronghold, leaving a trail of purple particles. After hovering for two to three seconds, the eye will either fall to be collected by players or shatter mid-air.

There is a 20% chance that the eye will shatter when thrown, and the expected number of throws until an eye breaks is five. Gamers have to move in the direction of the eye to get to the Stronghold.

Step 3: After throwing the eyes a few times and traveling in that direction, users will come to a point where the eye will travel downwards rather than flying up towards the sky. This is indicative of a Stronghold being present underground.

Stone bricks and mossy stone bricks are indicators of a Stronghold being present (Image via Minecraft)

Step 4: Carefully start digging in the area where the Eye of Ender has moved downwards. Once stone bricks and mossy stone bricks start appearing, mine in that direction and players will enter the Stronghold.

They must take care of mobs in the area, as they spawn a lot in Strongholds and can overwhelm gamers if not dealt with correctly.

Alternative way to find Strongholds

Another way to locate a Stronghold without using any Eyes of Ender is to use Chunkbase.com, where users can simply add their world seed in apps and choose the Minecraft version and edition their world is on. A map will appear with red dots indicating the location of Strongholds in that world.

Achievement

Upon entering a Stronghold in Survival mode for the first time, players will receive an achievement called Eye Spy.

Items required to activate an End Portal

To complete the End Portal present inside a Stronghold, gamers need to add a maximum of 12 Eyes of Ender. Hence, it is advisable to carry more than 12 Eyes of Ender as there is a high chance that a few may break while finding a Stronghold.

Users have to look for an End Portal room (Image via Minecraft)

Certain End Portals can spawn with pre-filled eyes. However, the chances of that happening are low and to have all portal frames generated with an eye is a one-in-a-trillion probability.

Conclusion

Locating a Stronghold in Minecraft can be a long and tedious process if players happen to be far from it. However, it is entirely worth it since not only do they get to enter the End and defeat the Ender Dragon, but the structure also has lots of loot that can be beneficial.

