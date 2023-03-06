How to back up worlds in Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition

Minecraft is played by millions of people around the world. Whether you're exploring new lands, building massive structures, or just enjoying the simple pleasures of mining and crafting, this is a title that can keep you entertained for hours on end.

However, as with any game, there's always the risk of losing progress due to technical issues such as crashes or corrupted save files. That's why it's important to regularly back up your worlds to ensure that you don't lose any of your hard work.

In this article, we'll explore different methods for backing up worlds in both the Bedrock and Java Editions of the game. We'll also provide some tips to manage your files so that you can keep your worlds safe and secure.

Minecraft guide: How players can backup their saved worlds in Bedrock and Java Edition

Minecraft Bedrock Edition is the version commonly played on consoles, mobile devices, and Windows 10 computers. If you're playing this variant, knowing where your worlds are stored is important to easily back up your progress.

Bedrock Edition worlds are stored in a folder on your device. The exact location of this folder varies depending on the platform you're playing on, but here are a few examples:

On Xbox One, worlds are stored in the "LocalState" folder in the "com.mojang" directory.

On Windows 10, worlds are stored in the "Saves" folder in the "minecraftWorlds" directory.

On mobile devices, worlds are stored in the "games/com.mojang/minecraftWorlds" directory.

Step-by-step guide to back up Bedrock worlds

1) Using a third-party app (e.g. MC Tool Chest)

One of the easiest ways to back up your Bedrock worlds is to use a third-party app like MC Tool Chest. It is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux, and allows you to easily manage your worlds, including backing them up. Here's how to use it to back up your world:

Download and install MC Tool Chest on your computer. Open it and click on Worlds. Select the world you want to back up and click on Backup. Choose a name and location for your backup and click Save.

2) Using the in-built backup function

Bedrock Edition also has an in-built function that allows you to back up your worlds directly from the game. Here's how to use it:

Open Minecraft and select the world you want to back up. Click on Settings and then Game. Scroll down to Backup and select Create New Backup. Choose a name for your backup and click Create Backup.

Java Edition

Java Edition is the original version of the game and is played on desktop computers. If you're playing this variant, it's important to know where your worlds are stored and how to back them up to avoid losing any progress.

Java Edition worlds are stored in a folder on your computer. The exact location varies depending on the operating system you're using, but here are a few examples:

On Windows, worlds are stored in the "%appdata%/.minecraft/saves" directory. On macOS, they are stored in the "~/Library/Application Support/minecraft/saves" directory. On Linux, worlds are stored in the "~/.minecraft/saves" directory

Step-by-step guide to back up Java worlds

1) Manually copying the world folder

One of the easiest ways to backup your Java worlds is to copy the world folder manually. Here's how to do it:

Navigate to the folder where your Java worlds are stored (see above for the location on your operating system). Find the folder for the world you want to back up. Right-click on the folder and select Copy. Paste the folder in a safe location, such as an external hard drive or cloud storage.

2) Using a third-party app

There are also third-party apps available that allow you to back up your Java worlds. One popular option is Minecraft Region Fixer. Here's how to use it to back up your world:

Download and install Minecraft Region Fixer on your computer. Open it and click on File and then Open World. Select the world you want to back up. Click on File and then Backup World. Choose a name and location for your backup and click Save.

Tips for managing and organizing backups

Backing up your worlds is important, but it's also necessary to manage and organize your backups to ensure you can easily access them. Here are a few tips for doing so:

Choose a consistent naming convention for your backups. This will make it easier to identify which world is which.

Store your files in a separate folder or drive to avoid accidentally overwriting them.

Back up your worlds regularly, especially after making significant progress or changes to your world.

Consider using cloud storage or an external hard drive to store your backups, so that you can access them from any device.

By following the guide listed above, you'll be able to easily create backups of your worlds, ensuring that your hard work is not at the mercy of an accidental crash or deletion.

