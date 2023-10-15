"Making your mom a drug addict": Netizens react as Jada Smith says Jaden saved her life with psychedelic drugs

In a candid interview with People Magazine published on October 13, Jada Smith, the renowned actress and matriarch of the Smith family, shared a series of deeply personal stories about her journey through the darkest moments of her life. During her conversation with the publication, she credited her son, Jaden Smith, for introducing her to psychedelic drugs, specifically Ayahuasca.

She stated that she strongly believes that it saved her from the grips of severe unhappiness and suicidal thoughts. She then shed light on the therapeutic potential of psychedelics and their role in transforming her life.

"Ayahuasca helped me. It gave me a new, intimate relationship with myself that I had never had before," she said.

However, fans were quick to take to the comments section of @rap's Instagram post to react to the fact that Jaden reportedly introduced his mom to psychedelic drugs.

How did son Jaden introduce Jada Smith to psychedelic drugs?

Jada Smith's revelation to People began with her recalling a conversation she had in her kitchen. She stated that friends of her son Jaden mentioned that their father had undergone an ayahuasca ceremony. In this ceremony, a leader administers a plant-based psychedelic drug, often brewed into a tea, guiding the subject through profound hallucinogenic experiences.

Stating that it saved her life, she said:

"I've learned how to tune into each one of them and understand their superpowers. And so when Jaden came to me that day and he's like, ‘Mom, you got to hear this. My friend’s dad, he had this experience. I need you to come in here and listen.’ I’m like, ‘I’m there. What is it?’"

She continued:

"And it opened up a whole new world of healing that I'm so grateful for."

This conversation provided a glimmer of hope for Jada as she mentioned that it wasn't until this moment that she saw a way out of the despair and darkness in her life.

Ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic known for its powerful hallucinogenic properties, played a pivotal role in Jada's transformation. She went on to describe her journey with Ayahuasca as a profound experience that gave her a new and intimate relationship with herself, unlike anything she had ever experienced before.

Jada's revelation highlighted the critical role that her son, Jaden Smith, played in her journey toward healing and transformation. It was Jaden who introduced Jada Smith to Ayahuasca, which, in her own words, saved her life. However, her comment about her son's involvement in her being introduced to psychedelic drugs did not sit well with netizens, who took to the comments section of @rap's post to react to the same.

The first time Jada Smith took the drug marked a turning point in her life. Most significantly, she revealed that her upsetting sui*idal thoughts completely left her after using Ayahuasca, highlighting the therapeutic potential of psychedelics in addressing severe mental health challenges.

Jada Smith's revelation about her life-altering experience with Ayahuasca made possible through the introduction by her son Jaden, serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of psychedelic drugs.

"I struggled with depression for so long. And the thing about the plant medicine is it helps you feel better but also solves the problems of how you got there in the first place," she said.

While her journey was marked by profound darkness and despair, she stated that it ultimately led her to a place of healing and newfound self-discovery.