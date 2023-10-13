"Grotesquely unfair to emasculate your husband" - Stephen A. Smith rips off Jada Pinkett Smith for tearing up Will Smith's image

In a fiery critique, Stephen A. Smith condemned Jada Pinket-Smith for tarnishing Will Smith's reputation while she promoted her new book, 'Worthy.' The veteran sports journalist lashed out at the actress' actions, expressing concern over the impact of Will's image that sparked widespread debate about public scrutiny within celebrity marriages.

"I know that it is uncomfortable and grotesquely unfair to emasculate your husband publicly. He's Will Smith. How much smaller do you want to make him? He deserved that?" asked Smith in his own podcast on YouTube. [00:11:42]

Over the past week, Jada went on media and said that she and Will have been separated since 2016 and had her take on his husband slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

While all of her views on different parts of her life have come to light, Smith believes the attention she is getting berates the image of Will Smith. According to him, her actions send a grim message to men to be more afraid of getting married.

"Jada Pinkett-Smith, that's f***** up. Seriously. You should stop. Because every time you do that, it instills a level of fear in men that makes them think what if my woman does that? What if I get married and my wife turns on me?", said Smith. [00:22:08]

Stephen A. Smith gets honest about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

As Stephen A. Smith was giving his opinion on how Jada Pinkett-Smith has been promoting her book, he also had an honest take on what he thinks about Will Smith when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

According to the ESPN First Take host, Will's actions were unwarranted, and they picked a smaller person to bully in front of live television.

"Will Smith, you slapped a black man on national television. A man 50 or 60 pounds lighter than you. I don't believe you would have done that to 50 Cent. I don't believe you would have done that to Michael J. White. I don't believe you would have done that to Snoop Dogg. I don't believe you would have done that to Dwyane "Rock" Johnson and I don't believe you would have done that to anyone white," said Smith. [00:06:09]

The actions of Will Smith resulted in the celebrated actor being banned from the Oscars for ten years.