Stephen A. Smith makes compelling case for USA vs World All-Star Game to increase competition: "Players have done a disservice"

Stephen A. Smith is all in to see a Team USA vs Team World format unfold at the All-Star game. He cited the lack of competition as an issue in the last couple of years to promote this game. Smith believes an exhibition like this raises the stakes and eventually the competitive spirit of the star-studded event.

"I would love that, "said Stephen A. about the USA vs World All-Star game idea on First Take. "You're talking about an exhibition kind of competition, and I don't mind that at all. I think it would make the All-Star game very, very compelling because I think all NBA players have done a disservice to NBA All-Star Sundays."

Stephen A. Smith further explained his jab against NBA players for not competing well enough in the All-Star game, saying:

"You're not playing any defense. It's like a glorified layup line for crying out loud. I just don't think that has been great, at least over the last couple of years or so."

Fans and analysts like Stephen A. Smith highlighted the issue of lack of intensity at All-Star games after last year's contest. Even players, including NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown, called out the lack of competitive edge during the annual event. Here's what Brown said:

“That wasn’t basketball. That was just highlights and layups and jump shots. Probably just two foul calls the entire game. For me, I’m sure people would like to see a little bit more than what we displayed. But I guess that’s the format of what we’ve been doing and I’m not sure how to change it.”

Since then, several ideas have been presented like the NBA returning to the old West vs. East format to make the game more competitive. However, it's unclear if that's going to resolve this issue. Players have been cautious about their approach to avoid injuries. Their goal now is to remain healthy for the playoffs, which has hindered the quality of the All-Star game.

Stephen A. Smith could be right about the outcome of a USA vs the World All-Star Game

Every competition needs an incentive. The difference in intensity during the playoffs, regular season, and the All-Star game is a testament to that in the NBA. The rivalry between the two conferences years ago added a different element to the All-Star game.

However, that's not there anymore. Stephen A. Smith's assessment of the outcome of a Team USA vs Team World game could be true. Noah Lyles' 'World Champions' comments saga, the USA losing the FIBA World Cup, and European players winning the last five MVP awards could instill some competition between American and international players.

It's also a never-before-seen before exhibition, which could be enticing from a fan's perspective. The new format and fan's renewed interest could also provide an incentive for the All-Star to put on a show.