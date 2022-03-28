×
Create
Notifications

WWE Superstar sends a message after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at The Oscars

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn wants Chris Rock to message him after Oscars controversy
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn wants Chris Rock to message him after Oscars controversy
Shruti Sadbhav
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 28, 2022 12:09 PM IST
News

WWE superstar Sami Zayn reacted to the 2022 Oscars controversy featuring Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Popular comedian Rock - the host of the 94th Academy Awards - cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The G.I. Jane joke referred to her appearance, and the actress has publicly stated that she struggles with her hair loss due to alopecia.

Chris Rock's comments didn't sit well with Will Smith, who walked on stage and punched the host. Smith then went back to his seat and yelled:

"Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

You can watch the full video below:

The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars https://t.co/cGQ3plSEiz

Several WWE Superstars reacted to the incident, but Sami Zayn went a step ahead and asked Chris Rock to call him. He used a picture of himself in a wheelchair when he pretended to be injured due to Johnny Knoxville's attack.

.@chrisrock call me, I know how it is. https://t.co/44rFLkodFF
Actually just DM me, my phone is blowing up

Since Knoxville publicly revealed Sami Zayn's phone number, the WWE Superstar has struggled with strangers spamming his phone. However, he is apparently open to a conversation with Chris Rock after the Oscars incident.

Sami Zayn set to face Johnny Knoxville at WWE WrestleMania 38

Sami Zayn has been feuding with Jackass Forever star Johnny Knoxville since the beginning of the year. The actor first won a spot in the Royal Rumble match at the expense of Zayn.

He went on to cost Zayn his Intercontinental Championship by helping Ricochet in the title match. A frustrated Sami wanted revenge and got his match against the celebrity at WrestleMania.

It was recently confirmed that Zayn and Knoxville's match would be governed by the stipulation, "Anything Goes." It will be interesting to see how their rivalry ends at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Also Read Article Continues below

What have you made of Sami Zayn's rivalry with Johnny Knoxville so far? Let us know your thoughts on that, as well as the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी