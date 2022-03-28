WWE Superstar sends a message after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at The Oscars

WWE superstar Sami Zayn reacted to the 2022 Oscars controversy featuring Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Popular comedian Rock - the host of the 94th Academy Awards - cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The G.I. Jane joke referred to her appearance, and the actress has publicly stated that she struggles with her hair loss due to alopecia.

Chris Rock's comments didn't sit well with Will Smith, who walked on stage and punched the host. Smith then went back to his seat and yelled:

"Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

You can watch the full video below:

Movies @moreoffilms The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars https://t.co/cGQ3plSEiz

Several WWE Superstars reacted to the incident, but Sami Zayn went a step ahead and asked Chris Rock to call him. He used a picture of himself in a wheelchair when he pretended to be injured due to Johnny Knoxville's attack.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Actually just DM me, my phone is blowing up Actually just DM me, my phone is blowing up

Since Knoxville publicly revealed Sami Zayn's phone number, the WWE Superstar has struggled with strangers spamming his phone. However, he is apparently open to a conversation with Chris Rock after the Oscars incident.

Sami Zayn set to face Johnny Knoxville at WWE WrestleMania 38

Sami Zayn has been feuding with Jackass Forever star Johnny Knoxville since the beginning of the year. The actor first won a spot in the Royal Rumble match at the expense of Zayn.

He went on to cost Zayn his Intercontinental Championship by helping Ricochet in the title match. A frustrated Sami wanted revenge and got his match against the celebrity at WrestleMania.

It was recently confirmed that Zayn and Knoxville's match would be governed by the stipulation, "Anything Goes." It will be interesting to see how their rivalry ends at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

What have you made of Sami Zayn's rivalry with Johnny Knoxville so far? Let us know your thoughts on that, as well as the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun