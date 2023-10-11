"Bro slapped Chris for her and she still figuring it out": Internet reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's 7-year separation

Jada Pinkett Smith, the American actress and talk show host recently opened up about her husband, Will Smith, their marriage, and the infamous 2022 Oscars slap that went viral across the world.

In an exclusive with People published on October 11, 2023, she expressed, "We’re still figuring it out," while talking about her relationship with Will. In a preview clip of an upcoming NBC interview, Jada revealed that they had been separated for 6 years during last year's Oscar incident. Netizens had a lot to say about Jada's comments on her marriage.

Jada Pinkett Smith talks about the Will Smith and Chris Rock slap incident

The co-host of the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk, recently went to People and NBC to promote her book called Worthy, set to debut on October 17. The book is a memoir of her life journey from Baltimore to Hollywood. She opened up about various controversies about her life with celebrity Will Smith, including the 2022 Oscars slap incident.

On March 27, 2022, Jada Pinkett Smith watched her husband slap Chris Rock on the stage, on live television because the comedian made a joke about her shaved head.

The actress lives with Alopecia, a hair loss condition that can affect just your scalp or your entire body, as per the Mayo Clinic. Jada told People that,

"I thought, ‘This is a skit.’ I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.’ It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.”

Jada talked about the incident in the upcoming NBC interview with Hoda Kotb, she also confirmed that Will and she have been apart since 2016. The 52-year-old actress explored the reason for their separation saying,

"I think just not being ready yet, still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership and in regards to how do we present that to people. And we hadn't figured that out."

Her comments garnered a lot of attention online and netizens started to weigh in on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. People also brought up her husband's slap at Chris Rock.

After the Oscar fiasco, Will Smith was ultimately banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years, as per The New York Post.

Jada talks about the reason for her separation from Will Smith and their current dynamic

Jada Pinkett Smith told People about the current status of her relationship with the Fresh Prince star saying,

"We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

In the interview called Jada's Story – An NBC News Special that will air on October 13, 2023, Jada talked about their relationship. She said,

"Why it fractured, that's a lot of things. I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

However, when asked about why the actress did not file for a divorce, Jada Pinkett Smith said she considered it but then decided against it saying,

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise."

Jada also shared her experience dealing with depression and her journey to recovery through an ayahuasca ceremony, guided by a leader who administered a plant-based psychedelic drug.