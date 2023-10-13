Did Jada Pinkett Smith and Chris Rock date? Bombshell reveal during separation from Will Smith

In a world where celebrity relationships are scrutinized to the nth degree, a recent revelation by Jada Pinkett Smith has left fans and media outlets buzzing. The world is no stranger to the Chris Rock and Will Smith fiasco that happened at the Oscars in 2022. In the infamous incident, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada's hair.

Jada has not spoken to Chris since the incident but has expressed her hope for reconciliation. She also delves into the possible misunderstandings between her and Chris, especially in relation to the 2016 Oscars, where she was a vocal advocate for the #OscarsSoWhite movement. In an interview with People magazine, she said:

"I just hope that all the misunderstanding around this can be cleared up and that there can be peace."

The actress, known for her candid discussions about her personal life on her Facebook show "Red Table Talk," has dropped another bombshell. This time, it involves comedian Chris Rock and comes amid long-standing rumors of her separation from her husband, actor Will Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals how Chris Rock "misunderstood" her relationship with Will Smith

In her upcoming book, "Worthy,” Jada reveals that Chris Rock asked her out on a date, believing that she and Will were on the verge of divorce. This revelation has led to a flurry of questions and speculations, given that it comes at a time when Jada has also confirmed her separation from Will since 2016. Furthermore, in the same interview with Today Show, she said that they are "still trying to figure out how to be in a partnership."

According to Jada, Chris Rock had misunderstood the situation and thought that she and Will were getting a divorce. Furthermore, Jada recalls this in her interview with People. She said:

"He called me, and basically he was like, 'I'd love to take you out."

However, realizing the misunderstanding, Chris was "appalled" and "profusely apologized," putting an end to the brief and awkward chapter. Jada revealed:

I was like, 'What do you mean?' He was like, 'Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?' I was like, 'No. Chris, those are just rumors.' He was appalled. And he profusely apologized, and that was that.

Jada Pinkett Smith unveils a hidden chapter in her relationship with Will Smith

The Smiths' situation grows increasingly complicated as Jada discloses that she and Will have actually been separated since 2016. Though not legally divorced, the two came to recognize they were holding on to idolized versions of who the other was supposed to be.

Facing turmoil, Will and Jada remain devoted to overcoming difficulties together and preserving their connection. Will Smith told ET News nearly a decade ago:

“Divorce is not an option, so we're gonna be together. So we’re gonna figure out how to be happy."

Chris Rock never dated Jada Pinkett Smith. However, his request to take her out adds a new layer to public discussions about her relationship with Will Smith.