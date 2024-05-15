Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’: All records broken so far

While the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake is not officially confirmed to have ended, the last diss track was Drizzy's response, The Heart Part 6. Both artists delivered some of the most successful music, critically and commercially, for 2024.

The internet was flooded with highly engaging tweets and YouTube reactions to Drizzy and K-Dot dropping aggressive allegations about each other, pushing these diss tracks into the Top 10 trending pages across platforms.

Each diss track racked up millions of views within hours of being released on social media platforms or officially on DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms).

Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us has been confirmed to be the most successful commercially released single to come out of this rap beef, shattering long-time records held on Billboard magazine.

The record has garnered close to 41 million views on YouTube and over 100 million streams on Spotify since it was released on May 4, 2024.

A list of every record Kendrick Lamar broke with the release of Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us is a diss track produced by DJ Mustard. The track is filled with intoxicating bouncy drum progressions inspired by true West Coast music, which, combined with K-Dot's cadence, aggressive bars, and delivery, makes the single a well-rounded club banger.

Here's a complete list of every record Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us broke within the first week and a half of its release:

1) Fastest Rap Song to surpass 100 million streams

Kendrick's Not Like Us surged past 100 million streams on major streaming platforms within nine days of being dropped.

2) Most Single Day streams for a rap song in the US

The diss track blew up across social media upon its surprise release on May 4 and brought in over 13 million streams within 24 hours.

3) Most song streams in a week for any rapper

Within a week of Not Like Us' debut, Kendrick Lamar had brought in over 81 million streams, making him the only rapper in history to secure this achievement.

4) First rap song to go No.1 with a 5-day charting week

Billboard's Hot 100 is updated every Friday, with their tracking week consisting of sales made between Friday - Thursday.

With K-Dot's Not Like Us dropping on Saturday, sales were collected from Sunday to Thursday for a five-day tracking week, making this single the only hip-hop song to go No.1 with a shortened TW.

5) Strongest solo rap song to chart on Billboard in the 2020s

Throughout the 2020s pop music scene, K-pop and alternate music have consistently dominated, with rap taking a back seat. Kendrick bagged another milestone by having the strongest solo Hip/Hop song to chart on Billboard in the past four years.

6) The first rapper to have two number-one songs in 2024

K-Dot is currently the only rapper to have two No.1 Hot 100 hits for this year with Like That and Not Like Us.

Kendrick Lamar bagging three songs on Billboard's Top 10 highlights the commercial success his diss tracks have had over Drizzy's, with many citing this as a major factor for why they believe K-Dot to have won the rap beef.

As per DJ Akademics, the delay in further diss tracks was caused by the shootout at Drake's Toronto mansion, "The Embassy," where one of his security guards was severely wounded after being shot in the chest.