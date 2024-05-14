Kendrick Lamar vs Drake rap beef: Exploring all visual easter eggs so far

As the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef dies down with no diss tracks being dropped over the past week and a half, the back-to-back diss tracks left us with many notable moments and even resulted in K-Dot scoring his fourth career number one after blasting to the top of Billboard's Hot 100 charts.

Looking back on this beef, it's interesting to see how creative each artist was getting with their diss tracks from compelling lyricism to sneak dissing each other with their visuals and cover art.

We've put together every little easter egg that one have may missed out on during the chaotic rap week amid the release of Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy's diss tracks.

Push Ups (Drake's Diss Track)

Push Ups is the diss track that Drake dropped in response to Kendrick Lamar's verse on Like That, where he stated how the "big 3" doesn't exist claiming himself to be the best.

The cover on Push Ups is Drizzy humorously calling out Kendrick's height by implying he wears size 7 shoes, which also alludes to a line in the song where Drake raps:

"You won't ever take no chain off of us / How the f--k you big steppin' with a size-seven men's on?"

Euphoria (Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track)

The official single cover for Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Euphoria' (Image via Spotify)

The title and cover art for Kendrick's Euphoria could be referencing two things, with a major nod being toward the hit HBO series of the same name on which Drake acts as an executive producer.

The second could be K-Dot literally spelling out the definition of the word that he uses to explain his excitement in responding back to Drizzy's Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle.

6:16 in LA (Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track)

The single black glove with an embossed logo of the luxury car company, Maybach, which inspired the logo for Rick Ross' record label Maybach Music Group. The logo is a direct shot at Drizzy by referencing the diss track, Champagne Moments, which Ross dropped on April 15.

The title of the track is a shot at Drizzy's use of Timestamp titles in his projects with "6:16" also being a possible reference to June 16, 2024, which celebrated Father's Day. This is ironic as K-Dot spends a lot of this track and future diss tracks calling out Drizzy for being a "bad father".

Family Matters (Drake's Diss Track)

Screenshot for Drake's diss track 'Family Matters' (Image via YouTube/@DrakeOfficial)

There were many references to K-Dot's rap career, legacy, and past discography throughout the music video for Drake's Family Matters. Here's everything we found from the visuals for Drake's third diss track:

1) Family Matter cover art

The cover for the single resembles a sitcom from the early 90s also titled 'Family Matters', implying K-Dot has a lot of family drama in his life.

2) good kid, m.A.A.d city album reference

Throughout the first two minutes of the song, we find Drake documenting the demolition of a 1996 Chrysler Town & Country car for it being the same model that Kendrick Lamar had used for the cover of his 2012 album good kid, m.A.A.d city.

3) G-Unit Spinning Chain Replica

Drake connected with popular jeweler Johnny Dang, who publicly confirmed he provided Drizzy with an iced-out replica of Fifty Cent's famous G-unit Spinning Chain to be used in the music video.

The Mercedes Benz Hearse as seen in the music video for 'Family Matters' (Image via YouTube/@DrakeOfficial)

4) Mercedes Benz Hearse

When the beat on Family Matters transitions into a fast-paced trap anthem so do the visuals, to display a more menacing theme to the song. Drizzy's use of a Mercedes Benz Hearse to allude to him "destroying and burying" his competition is apt. as the rapper spends the entire verse calling out other artists like Metro Boomin, Future, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, and Rick Ross.

5) New Ho King Restaurant

Drake even references the now-popular Toronto-based Chinese restaurant that was initially name-dropped on Kendrick Lamar's Euphoria. NHK would later create a "Kendrick Lamar Special" to commemorate the moment, which includes all the dishes he mentioned in his lyrics.

Drizzy doesn't mention the restaurant by name but the music video finds him sitting down for a meal, which serves the exact dishes K-Dot mentioned in his diss track.

6) Michael Jackson

The video cuts to showcase Drizzy's Michael Jackson collectibles which appears to allude to the several connections Drake made between himself and the King of Pop, most notably in his verse in First Person Shooter, where he states—

"N----s talkin' 'bout when this gon' be repeated / What the f--k, bro? I'm one away from Michael / N---a, beat it, n---a, beat it, what?"

Pharrell Williams' jewelry collection as seen in the music video for 'Family Matters' (Image via YouTube/@DrakeOfficial)

7) Pharrell Williams' Diamond Chains

Pharrell Williams' diamond chains make an appearance in the music video for Family Matters, where we see the entire 3 million dollar collection being flexed, whose chain Drizzy wore in the Jumptron S--t Poppin music video.

8) Tupac's ring

Drizzy takes further shots at Kendrick Lamar by flexing Tupac Shakur's "Crown Ring," which he reportedly purchased for 1.1 million dollars during an auction last year as per XXL magazine. These visuals are a targeted response to K-Dot who called out Drake for insulting Tupac by using AI to recreate his voice in Taylor Made Freestyle.

9) Whitney Alford's Mock Engagement Ring

Drizzy also pulls out a massive diamond ring that appears to be a replica of the engagement ring that Kendrick had purchased for his fiancée, Whitney Alford, to whom he proposed back in 2015.

Meet The Grahams (Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track)

Kendrick's rapid response to Family Matters sent shockwaves across the rap industry when he released Meet The Grahams mere hours after Drake dropped his diss track.

The cover is an expanded photograph of the "Black Glove" cover used on 6:16 in LA and is filled with sneak disses aimed at Drake from pill prescriptions to the Mayback glove, with rumors citing that these items were inside a suitcase stolen from Drake's father.

Here is everything we found on the cover art for Kendrick's Meet The Grahams:

1) Shortee Collection Tee

We get the complete picture of the Tee Kendrick used as the background for 6:16 in LA, which turns out to be a bulldog-printed dress shirt as part of the "Shortee Collection" from fashion brand Arctic.

2) Ozempic Pills

A box of Ozempic Pills is clearly visible on the cover art and seems to be alluding to the several shots Rick Ross took on Champagne Moments, where he stated that Drizzy used Ozempic to lose weight. K-Dot would later reference the same on his own diss tracks.

3) Nadine Ghosn Jewelry Card

Nadine Ghosn is a famous jeweler whose personal brand has serviced popular artists like Pharrell Williams, Lil Yachty, and Drizzy. Her most notable work from the 6ix God was in creating an 18-karat white gold dog chain that was used in the music video for First Person Shooter.

The official album cover for Kendrick Lamar's 'Meet The Grahams' where Zolpidem pills and other easter eggs are visible (Image via YouTube/@kendricklamar)

4) Popular Jewelery Receipts

Receipts from the well-known jewelry store in New York, Popular Jewelery, is seen on the cover art as Kendrick alludes to rumors which state Drake had gone to this store to get his custom mock "Whitney Alford Engagement Ring," which he later showcased in the music video for Family Matters.

5) Zolpidem Pills

As per WebMD, Zolpidem pills are used to treat insomnia in adults. This could be a reference by Kendrick Lamar who spent a lot of his diss tracks calling Drizzy out for excessive substance abuse.

Not Like Us (Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track)

The official single cover for Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us' (Image via YouTube/@kendricklamar)

The cover art for Not Like Us was seemingly designed by Kendrick Lamar to resemble government s-x offender registries, where convicted SO's details and residence are highlighted on locality maps.

K-Dot appears to be highlighting how everybody living at Drizzy's Toronto estate "The Embassy" is a convicted s-xual predator, which is also a theme he heavily dives into on this diss track.

The Heart Part 6 (Drake's Diss Track)

The official single cover for Drake's diss track 'The Heart Part 6' (Image via YouTube/@DrakeOfficial)

The last diss track to be uploaded from this rap beef was Drizzy's response to Not Like Us, on a track titled The Heart Part 6. The title itself is a reference to "The Heart" series which has been a staple of K-Dot's career, with him dropping The Heart Part 6 in his 2022 Grammy-winning album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

The cover art however is a shot at the allegations Drake brought forward on his diss tracks which seemingly state that Whitney Alford was unfaithful to Kendrick Lamar during their relationship and one of his kids he's raising was fathered by his general manager Dave Free.

The cover is a screenshot of Dave's comment on a picture uploaded by Whitney, on her Instagram, of herself and her children. This appears to be an attempt by Drake to further this "infidelity" narrative in his rap battle with Kenny.