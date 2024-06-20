5 things you might have missed at Kendrick Lamar’s “Ken & Friends” concert last night

Kendrick Lamar's highly anticipated "Ken & Friends" concert wrapped up yesterday (June 19) and featured some of the most memorable moments in modern-day Hip Hop.

Fans were treated to live performances of Kenny's diss tracks from his beef with Drake, as well as special appearances from Compton's finest which included Dr. Dre, Roddy Ricch, DJ Mustard, and more.

The "The Pop Out – Ken & Friends" show was presented by K-Dot's label pgLang, alongside Free Lunch, and was also made available for live streaming via Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music's Twitch channel.

Kendrick Lamar goes viral over last night's "Ken & Friends" concert

With the internet still buzzing from Kendrick's latest performance at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, here is a list of moments you might have missed from last night's show.

1) Fans wear T-shirts with 'Not Like Us' references

K-Dot's fans were spotted at the concert making a fashion statement to express their support for Kendrick with individual words from his No. 1 diss track Not Like Us, printed on the front and back of their black T-shirts.

"They. Not. Like. Us. Dot. F--k. 'Em. Up." - was printed on the back.

2) Kendrick seemingly pays homage to 2Pac Shakur's 1994 outfit

Kendrick Lamar (L) from his 2024 Pop Out show and Tupac (R) from the 1994 Source Award show (Image via X/@hiphop_communit)

Kendrick Lamar's outfit for "The Pop Out – Ken & Friends" concert appears to be referencing and paying homage to 2Pac's outfit from the 1994 Source Awards, which was held at the Paramount Theater in New York City.

Both rappers can be seen wearing white shoes, blue baggy jeans, and a white T-shirt under a red top, all paired with a red cap. The only difference is that Kendrick switched out Pac's pullover for a red hoodie.

3) Whitney Alford attends the Ken & Friends concert

A fan captures Whitney Alford attending Kendrick's "Ken & Friends - Pop Out" show (Image via X/@malexgonzo)

After having several claims of infidelity dropped against her by Drake on almost all his diss tracks, Whitney Alford was found vibing along to her partner, Kendrick Lamar, as he performed hit tracks from his discography.

A clip from the concert surfaced online where we can see Whitney and Dot's children in attendance, seated alongside their mother, as Kenny performed on stage.

4) LeBron James was spotted in attendance

Expand Tweet

Besides some of the biggest celebrities and basketball stars showing up for Kendrick Lamar's Los Angeles Pop Out show, four-time MVP and Lakers Power Forward LeBron James' attendance caught many people's attention. The clip of Bron vibing and rapping along to Dot's performance went viral since he is known for having close ties and a friendly relationship with Drake.

This comes a month after a video circulated online where LeBron James was found dancing to Not Like Us at a private event.

5) Dr. Dre takes a moment of silence before introducing 'Not Like Us'

Dr. Dre introducing 'Not Like Us' at Kendrick Lamar's "Ken & Friends - Pop Out" show (Image via X/@nfr_podcast)

As the Compton legend Dr. Dre was walking off stage, Kendrick asked him if there was anything else he wanted to say before they "continued the party," to which Dre responded:

"Yea, okay. Imma need a moment of silence for this one. Psst. I see dead people"

Almost immediately, the beat drops for Not Like Us, as the entire crowd erupts in cheer, singing along to Kendrick Lamar as he performs the No. 1 record live for the first time.

The "Ken & Friends - Pop Out" show was an extremely successful event with several celebrities showing up to support Kendrick Lamar, as well as cameo performances from Tyler The Creator, YG, Jay Rock, and more.