Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg will reportedly release a sequel to 1993's 'Doggystyle' this July

Reports of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre releasing the sequel to 1993's Doggystyle next month have surfaced after Daz Dillinger and Kurupt revealed this information during their interview on Drink Champs on June 9.

Daz and Kurupt appeared as the latest guests on the DJ EFN and N.O.R.E.-hosted hip-hop podcast Drink Champs, with the duo engaging in a lengthy conversation about their past discography, beefs, and more.

They even recounted personal stories about legendary 90s rappers Tupac and Nate Dogg. Around the 14-minute mark, Kurupt states:

"Dogg said DPG time and it was like everybody sacrificed... I sacrificed my solo record, Daz sacrificed, we all sacrificed. Dogg sacrificed cause he got an album coming out in July. His album with Dr. Dre dropping in July."

Daz then confirms that the album will be distributed via Death Row record label alongside Aftermath and Interscope. This announcement comes a few months after Snoop's interview on Good Morning America to promote his Prime Video movie The Underdoggs back in January, when the rapper stated:

"I can let the rabbit out the hat. I’ve been working on a record with Dr. Dre for the past 8 months. We’re about ready to drop a single in a couple weeks, so that’s what I’ve been cooking up."

The release of Missionary will mark Snoop Dogg's 12th official studio album and will document his third release under Death Row Records after almost 26 years, following up on 1996’s Tha Doggfather.

Everything Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have revealed about their upcoming sequel album

Snoop first revealed the sequel to Doggystyle back in 2022 when he explained that he and Dre were almost done with the production of their album, which will supposedly be titled Missionary.

This was announced during Dogg's interview with ESPN announcer Stephen A. Smith's podcast Know Mercy, where the sportscaster engaged in a discussion with the rapper about his intention to have Missionary celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut album's release back in 1993.

The album was distributed via Death Row Records, which owned the masters and publishing rights to Doggystyle, which were later transferred to Snoop Dogg after the rapper acquired the record label in February 2022 alongside other projects and albums.

"I bought all of those, but then there was one more piece missing, the publishing, because you’ve got the masters, but you gotta have the publishing. So I said give me that too." - Snoop Dogg said during his interview with Stephen A. Smith.

Both Snoop Dogg and Dre appeared together on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March this year to discuss the Grammy-winning producer receiving his Hollywood star. The duo then revealed that Missionary had entered its final mixing stage and would be ready to be delivered to streaming platforms soon.

Dr. Dre broke down working on the initial album and the efforts made to produce their sequel when he stated:

"The first album I’ve done with Snoop was in 1993 and it’s the only album I’ve ever produced with Snoop. 30 years ago. So now, believe it or not, we’re getting together again and we’re almost done with the album. The first album was called ‘Doggystyle’ so we decided to flip it and call this one ‘Missionary'."

The duo then previewed their new canned cocktail beverage named after their hit single off of Doggystyle, titled Gin and Juice. The beverage comes in four flavors, namely citrus, melon, passionfruit, and apricot.

Later during that interview, 50 Cent joined the rappers on the couch to discuss working alongside Eminem and Dre on the Detroit MC's upcoming 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace).

Dr. Dre, 50, and Snoop Dogg all made cameo appearances in the music video for Houdini, which is the lead single for Eminem's upcoming album.