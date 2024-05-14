Who is DJ Mustard? Record producer who collaborated with Kendrick Lamar expecting a child with girlfriend Brittany Stroud

DJ Mustard, known for producing the beats for Kendrick Lamar's hit track Not Like Us in his feud with Drake, is set to become a father for the fourth time. On Mother's Day, May 12, his girlfriend, Brittany Stroud, took to Instagram to announce that the couple is expecting their first child together.

On Mother's Day, Stroud shared that she is six months along. She posted a screenshot of a text exchange between her and her boyfriend, where she said,

"Thank you for making me a mom!! I love you."

DJ Mustard shares three children, Kauner, Kylan, and Kody, with his ex-wife, Chanel Thierry. Following their divorce in 2022, they share joint custody of their children.

The DJ, a native Angeleno, is a multi-platinum and Grammy-winning artist who has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Tyga, YG, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez.

His latest production with Kendrick Lamar has been dominating the charts since its debut, occupying No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Mustard recently celebrated his success on Instagram, sharing:

"With my back against the wall is where I thrive. Summer started last week according to me!! See ya sooner than you think! cc: @kendricklamar city back up !!!"

DJ Mustard started his record label, 10 Summers Records, in 2014

According to IMDb, Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, born June 5, 1990, adopted the moniker DJ Mustard upon entering the R&B and hip-hop scene. In 2010, he started working as a DJ for his friend and rapper YG while exploring record production.

He gained mainstream recognition when he collaborated with Tyga for Rack City in 2011, which reached No.7 on Billboard's Hot 100 charts. Since then, the DJ has produced a diverse range of hits, marked by his quintessential catchphrase, “Mustard on the beat.”

As reported by Forbes, Mustard wanted to transition from collaborations to producing his own music, which led to his signing with Roc Nation in 2013. Elaborating on the decision, he said:

"I just wanted to do my own albums where nobody could tell me what to do. Roc Nation was the perfect fit because I could do what I wanted to do."

The following year, he released his first studio album, 10 Summers, in August 2014, featuring various artists rapping or singing over his beats. Alongside his album release, Mustard expanded his roots as a DJ, often performing at major music festivals.

He also shifted his vision from DJ to record executive as he launched his record label, 10 Summers Records, claiming it wasn't "just a label, it’s a lifestyle." In January 2016, he introduced South London singer Ella Mai to the world.

On a personal front, DJ Mustard started dating Chanel Thierry when he was 19, and the two tied the knot in October 2020. However, they split up after two years of marriage, leading to a tumultuous disagreement. In 2023, Thierry accused the DJ of failing to provide financial support for living expenses and child support.

DJ Mustard reportedly refuted these allegations in a now-deleted Instagram post, stating:

"Chanel’s claim that I have starved her out financially since separation is a flat-out lie. From the time Chanel and I separated in May 2022, I continued to uphold my obligation to support her and the children. I continued to pay all of Chanel’s living expenses, including all of her credit card bills. I also continued paying Chanel’s housing costs and the children’s expenses including private school tuition."

Although the couple shares joint custody of their three children, DJ Mustard filed for sole custody of his 11-year-old son in January 2024. The case is reportedly ongoing at the time of writing this article.

DJ Mustard to welcome his first child with girlfriend Brittany Stroud

According to Hot New Hip Hop, DJ Mustard and Brittany Stroud are expecting their first child together.

On Mother's Day, Stroud announced that she was six months pregnant by sharing a screenshot of a text exchange between her and her boyfriend. In the text, Stroud expressed gratitude, saying, "Thank you for making me a mom!! I love you."

The record executive texted back:

"Thank you for letting me make you a mom I love you more."

Stroud took to Instagram stories to express her joy in celebrating her first Mother's Day, writing:

"Over the moon to be celebrating my first Mother's Day. 2 months or less until I'm pushing and meet my sweet baby."

DJ Mustard and Stroud have kept their relationship relatively private. It is unclear how they met or when they became romantically involved.