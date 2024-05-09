Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us smashes Drake's Girls Want Girls’ Spotify record for most single-day streams of a hip-hop song

Kendrick Lamar's diss track on Drake, Not Like Us, which was released on May 4, 2024, has reportedly become a hit one globally on Spotify. Overall, Lamar is gaining more popularity there on the charts, in comparison to the Canadian rapper. Not Like Us has reportedly broken a record set by Drake's Girls Want Girls.

Acording to ChartData, K-Dot's diss track currently holds the position of the "biggest single day streams of a hip-hop song." This place was initially secured by a song by Drake himself, which was, however, not a diss track in relation to the current rap beef.

Not Like Us by K-Dot breaks the Spotify record set by Drake's Girls Want Girls

Recently, ChartData came up with reports that claimed that Lamar's May 4 diss track Not Like Us had broken a record on Spotify which was previously held by Drake.

The report that was released on May 7, 2024, stated that Not Like Us topped the US Spotify Chart after it was streamed 10.986 million times in a single day. Drizzy's Girls Want Girls, dropped on September 3, 2021, was streamed 6.593 million times in a day. Thus, the diss track smashed the previous record by a huge difference.

"Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" rises to #1 on the global Spotify chart with a new daily high of 10.986 million streams, up 41%. Biggest streaming day for a hip-hop song in 2024," ChartData wrote on X.

Drake's Girls Want Girls also featured rapper Lil Baby, and was a song of his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy. The song was at the top of several charts including the UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100. This track also peaked and secured third position in the Billboard Global 200 Chart.

Not Like Us was, on the other hand, the last diss track that Lamar has released as of now. It was dropped sometime after Meet The Grahams as a response to Drake's Family Matters. This popular diss track of Lamar accused the Canadian rapper for being a p*dophile. Drake has, however, denied the allegations in his next track The Heart Part 6. In this diss track, Drake also claimed that Lamar had received wrong information from his team about his secret child.

The tweet by ChartData further mentioned:

"@kendricklamar's "Not Like Us" breaks the all-time record for biggest single day streams of a hip-hop song in US Spotify history, passing @Drake and @lilbaby4PF's "Girls Want Girls" (6.593 million)."

Not just the top position, Kendrick Lamar has also secured third, sixth, and seventh position of the US Spotify Chart that shows daily rankings of songs. Euphoria, Like That, and Meet The Grahams hold the aforementioned positions respectively.

Not Like Us did not just top the chart in the US, but also holds #1 on the Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart, with about 11.85 million streams. Euphoria holds the fourth rank with a stream count of 7.43 million.

The entire beef between the two rappers began back in March 2024, when Lamar along with Future and Metro Boomin dropped Like That. Since then, so several diss tracks have been released by both the artists. While some artists sided with either Lamar or Drake, others felt that Cole did good stepping out of the feud.

Meanwhile, fans also thought that the beef was taking a serious turn after a shooting outside Drake's Toronto mansion injured his 48-year-old security guard. The case was getting investigated by Toronto Police and it was revealed that the suspect fled in a vehicle. The victim survived and was rushed to the hospital. The Canadian rapper was reportedly not home when the shooting occurred.