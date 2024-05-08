"HIP HOP IS ABOUT LOVE!"— Lil B speaks out against rap beefs amid ongoing tussle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake

American rapper Lil B recently took to X and opened up about his views on rap beef, amid the ongoing Drake versus Kendrick Lamar conflict. In a tweet that was posted on Wednesday, May 8, the 34-year-old rapper revealed a different point of view on the rap battles happening lately.

He wrote—

"HIP HOP IS ABOUT LOVE! AT THE SAME TIME HIP HOP IS ABOUT EXPERIENCE!"

This year has already witnessed a few rap beef including the ongoing conflict between Drake and Lamar, and the beef between Nicky Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion.

Expand Tweet

Lil B took to X and expressed his views about rap beef that he'd not want to hear bullying in hip-hop music

Rapper Lil B has recently expressed his concern regarding the recent rap battles that have taken all the limelight this year since the beginning. In the latest tweet, the rapper wrote—

"STAY POSITIVE I DONT LIKE HEARING THE BULLYING OR PEOPLE SAYING MEAN THINGS ABOUT EACH OTHER IN MUSIC OR HIP HOP!"

He further added—

"I JUST HOPE NOBODY IS TRYING TO BULLY EACH OTHER OR BE MEAN! NO PUTTING OTHERS DOWN! XOX - Lil B"

These comments of the rapper have come to light after Lamar and Drake have taken digs at each other, even by going personal. While Lamar accused the Canadian rapper of being a s*x offender and also of having a secret child, Drake took a dig at K-Dot and accused him of infidelity.

Lil B is not the only artist to speak against such rap beefs. Recently, in an interview with Fight Hype, Benny The Butcher expressed similar views by praising J. Cole for stepping out of the rap battle. Benny further described the rap beef between Lamar and Drake as more of a "gossip battle".

A lot of fans even "thanked" him for expressing his view and calling out the quite intense beef.

Several rap beefs have taken place since the beginning of 2024 before the Lamar-Drake feud

While the entire hip-hop community, along with the fans, is now invested in the ongoing Lamar versus Drake rap beef, quite a few such beefs have been happening since the beginning of the year. The year started with Megan Thee Stallion beefing with Nicky Minaj.

The drama between the rappers spiraled on January 29, after Megan released Hiss. In response, Nicky dropped Big Foot which took the beef to a new level. In the verses of the diss track, Nicky Minaj wrote—

"This lil’ beggin’ wh*re talkin’ ’bout Megan’s law/For a free beat, you could hit Megan raw (Ooh)/If you a ghostwriter, Pardi in Megan jaw (Ooh-ooh)/Shots thrown, but I still ain’t let Megan score (Tell ’em)."

Another ongoing beef has been happening between Quavo and Chris Brown, in which the latter released his album 11:11 which fueled the conflict. In one of the songs titled Freak from the album which was released on April 11, 2024, Brown wrote—

"Sipping that 1942 'cause I don't do Quavo/Freak b*tch likes Casamigos, not the Migos."

Quavo didn't waste time and released a diss track the very next day, in which he accused Brown of beating his former girlfriend Rihanna up.

Expand Tweet

The rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Canadian rapper Drake has become one of the most significant rap beefs and seems to have no end. Fans are awaiting any further updates on the ongoing conflict.

Lil B last dropped his studio album Winged Wheelchair Squad, back in December 2023. When a comment on the rapper's May 8 tweet asked about his upcoming projects, he revealed that he'd be releasing new music this month itself.

He has always been known as someone with a strong presence on social media platforms. Lil B's first solo mixtape I'm Thraxx was released in September 2009.