"Looks absolutely a mess" — Fans react to Nicki Minaj's Met Gala 2024 look

On May 6, 2024, Nicki Minaj appeared at the Met Gala 2024, wearing an outfit that left fans confused. She donned a yellow dress that was embroidered with 3D metallic flowers. Fans were quick to react to her red carpet look from the event and one of them stated:

"Looks absolutely a mess"

While several fans praised the dress for its originality and adherence to the theme, there were some netizens who found the vibrant colors and 3D flowers a bit too much to handle. Some of the fan reactions are given below.

"Even the hair a mess...lol", a fan wrote

"But her dress isn't good", another fan commented.

"Mmmm okay? I don’t know though," a user wrote on X.

"This dress looks like it was made for a school project on how to use recycling materials.", a fan wrote

Exploring the details of Nicki Minaj's look for Met Gala 2024

Nicki Minaj was one of the many celebrities who made an appearance at the Met Gala 2024. The rapper donned an outfit designed by Marni's Francesco Risso. It was a short, golden yellow dress that resembled a 3D oil painting.

The most striking feature was the embellishments - colorful flowers crafted from recycled metal. These weren't flat appliques, but rather 3D creations that added a whimsical touch.

Minaj complemented the dress with carefully chosen accessories. Her blunt bangs and a high ponytail with floral accents echoed the theme of the dress. The matching yellow purse and heels completed the look, ensuring a cohesive and stylish presentation.

She used shimmery gold eyeshadow to match her dress and accentuated her eyes with dramatic eyeliner. She balanced it all out with a matte foundation but kept her skin hydrated for a healthy glow. Her bold matte nude lip shade tied the whole glamorous look together.

Nicki Minaj's Met Gala hairstyle was a stunning combination of modern and playful. Blunt, boxy bangs framed her face, while a high ponytail with a slight arch added drama and height. Tiny flowers secured the ponytail, giving a perfect finish to her attire.

The theme for Met Gala 2024 was "The Garden of Time," and attendees embraced it with floral motifs, dramatic gowns, and unique interpretations. Celebrities brought their fashion A-game, showcasing their most glamorous outfits on the iconic steps.