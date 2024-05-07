"Who is this queen?" — Fans swoon over Mona Patel's look for the Met Gala 2024 

Indian entrepreneur Mona Patel made her debut at the Met Gala 2024 in an Iris Van Harpen custom-made structural nude gown. She wore mechanical butterfly arm pieces that moved while she made her appearance on the red carpet. Fans were in awe of her debutante look for the fashion event as one user wrote:

"who is this queen?"

"The moving butterflies on her arms?" — Fans are in awe of Mona Patel's look for Met Gala 2024

Met Gala 2024 is taking place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024. Among other celebrities, Mona Patel also turned heads at the fashion industry's biggest event of the year. Her outfit was designed by Iris van Harpen and she was styled by Law Roach.

Fans showered her with positive comments, as they particularly appreciated the unique butterfly design in her outfit.

"THE MOVING BUTTERFLIES ON HER ARMS????", a fan wrote.

"Congratulations to Mona Patel, Law Roach & Iris Van Herpen for achieving THIS. This is what we want to see!", another user commented.

"Mona Patel in FUNCTIONAL iris van herpen! INSANE", a fan wrote on X.

"AND IT MOVES TOO!!", a fan wrote.

For the unversed, Mona Patel is an entrepreneur hailing from Vadodara, Gujarat, India. She moved to the United States to pursue her dreams. She built her philanthropic empire called 'Couture for Cause.' It is a non-profit organization that combines a love of fashion with a passion for helping others.

Exploring details of Mona Patel's outfit

Mona Patel's Met Gala dress was a nude structural gown, a custom creation for her. She wanted to capture her journey from India and hence wanted an embroidered gown. The body-hugging silhouette looked amazing on her.

She accessorized her entire look with butterfly pieces. These were mechanical moving butterflies that looked magnificent and realistic on the red carpet. She styled her hair in a sleek bun to highlight her dress and arm pieces. The butterflies on her arms were white and looked mesmerizing.

For her makeup, she went with a dewy and glossy foundation base. She kept her lips glossy and went with a lighter shade of eyes."

The theme for Met Gala 2024 is "The Garden of Time," and attendees have embraced it with floral motifs, dramatic gowns, and unique interpretations. Celebrities brought their fashion A-game, showcasing their most glamorous outfits on the iconic steps.