“Queen of fashion” — Fans excited as Zendaya arrives at Met Gala 2024 red carpet 

Zendaya graced the Met Gala 2024 red carpet, leaving her fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe of her breathtaking look. The Euphoria and Dune 2 actress stole the spotlight in a green and blue mesh gown.

Her dress took a theatrical turn and she followed 'The Garden of Time' dress code for the event. Her hairstyle as well as makeup were in sync with the entire look.

Zendaya's designer for the event was Mason Margeila and her fans appreciated her ensemble. The acclaimed actress left everyone stunned with her impeccable fashion sense and overall glamor. Many fans poured positive comments on her looks and one netizen called her:

“Queen of fashion”

Zendaya's stylish gown and accessories for the Met Gala 2024 were admired by all her fans. Netizens swooned over her looks as they talked about her gorgeous red carpet appearance:

"SHE JUST DOES NOT KNOW HOW TO NOT SERVE", a fan wrote.

Others praised Zendaya's choice of outfit and called her "the most beautiful woman in the world."

"BEST DRESSED OH MOTHER," a person wrote.

"The most beautiful woman in the world," an X user wrote.

Exploring the details of Zendaya's outfit for Met Gala 2024

Zendaya looked amazing in a royal blue and emerald green gown by Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano creation. This ensemble was inspired by a 1999 Dior dress. Styled by Law Roach, the actress wore a matching headpiece with the outfit.

The one-shouldered gown featured a long trumpet skirt that was covered in royal blue and emerald green diagonal stripes. It was embroidered with fruitlike embellishments to match the theme of the red carpet, 'The Garden of Time.' The embellishments adorned one side of her waist and her fancy feathered hat added a dramatic touch.

For her makeup, Zendaya went with a bold look. She wore a green and black smokey eye to complement the colors of her dress. She added a hint of pink eyeshadow to make her smokey eye pop out more. She added light-feathered eyelashes to complete the entire ensemble.

The Spider-Man actress flaunted a dark maroon glossy lip shade for an eye-catching vibe. She left the rest of her face pale and matte to make the eyes and dress stand out. She accessorized her look with headgear and emerald green earrings. She kept her hair tied up in a sleek low bun and her blonde hair looked amazing with her headgear.

Met Gala 2024 unfolded on Monday, May 6, 2024, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It is an event that is held annually where all the biggest celebrities showcase their best outfits.