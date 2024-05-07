"OH MY GODDDD" — Rihanna's Met Gala AI fashion looks trends on twitter

AI-generated looks of Rihanna, in keeping with the night's theme, have started going viral on Twitter after a no-show from the singer at the Met Gala red carpet. The singer ranked high on the list of celebrities the fans were eagerly awaiting at the Met Gala 2024, and when she didn't show up, an AI-generated look of her went viral instead.

Fans also missed the star on the 2024 red carpet even more, after they were almost sure of her arrival because of her Vogue interview, which teased her Met 2024 look. Ultimately, she reportedly couldn't show up because she caught the flu, according to People.

Half of the star's fans mistook these AI pictures for real, while the other half commended the quality of the AI art.

"OH MY GODDDD," one fan wrote.

Fans react to Rihanna's AI-generated Met Gala looks after a no-show from the singer on the red carpet

After Rihanna's Vogue interview, which teased her upcoming look, expectant fans took to Twitter to see what she wore this year. While the singer herself could not make it, her AI images went viral as fans thought they were real because of the adherence to the theme.

The images started trending because fans of the star took them to be true. Some debunked them for the others, while some criticized the AI creation for not being fashionable enough.

"Rihanna lookin’ like a mushroom," said one tweet.

"RIHANNA undoubtedly among the best dressed tonight," said another tweet.

"im obsessed w the hideous AI rihanna met gala gown. this is camp," said another.

Many also seemed disappointed with the AI-generated images:

"we need to put some of you behind bars because i've seen katy and rihanna ai edits on the tl too and its not funny its unethical and silly," wrote one fan in a tweet.

"ai rihanna at the met gala made me feel something and then it was just ripped away from me instantly," said another.

Fans of the Met Gala missed Rihanna's presence

Riri arrived fashionably late at last year's Met Gala, which made fans of the star await her arrival until the end. When she didn't show up, many took to Twitter to post about how much they missed her.

"I know we don't expect Beyonce, Taylor, Lady Gaga anymore but no Rihanna? Blake Lively? These are pretty good, but nothing feels iconic this year," said one Tweet.

"Metgala is boring without Rihanna. Zendaya is the only celebrity who is outstanding this year," said the other.

The fans also addressed the singer's flu situation, saying:

"Ok I know they said Rihanna had the flu but I kinda hope she’ll find a way to show us the look later on," read one tweet.

"Rihanna broke my heart… like girl you know damn well you ain’t sick," said another Tweet.

"not rihanna having the flu i just know her & asap rocky were going to eatttt," read another.

The theme for Met Gala 2025 will be Extragalactic: A Retrospective on Space and Fashion.