Fans applaud Rihanna’s look for the Dior SS24 show: "Queen of Fashion"

The Paris Haute Couture show for Spring/Summer 2024 by Dior marked Rihanna's first public appearance since the birth of her second child, Riot. In an entirely black Dior FW23 padded jacket, complementing skirt, and cap, the pop star opted for a subtle yet stylish approach.

The stunning outfit that Rihanna wore to the runway show had everyone on the internet going gaga over her. On top of that, one netizen commented:

A fan's reaction to Rihanna's look for Dior (Image via Instagram/@dior)

The style that she wore for her Dior SS24 runway presentation was met with a great deal of praise from internet users, who also expressed their admiration for her appearance.

More details about Rihanna’s look for the Dior SS24 runway show

An exquisite Ottoman tapestry was woven for spring during the couture display that Dior held at the Musee Rodin in Paris this week. Rihanna was one of the high-profile attendees who graced the event to celebrate Maria Grazia Chiuri's most recent artistic and fashion-inspired work.

She chose to wear a body-hugging midi skirt that matched her jacquard-patterned puffy wrap outerwear with exaggerated lapels. The puffy coat was tightened at the waist with a slim black leather belt and it was cinched all the way around.

A flat newsboy headgear, wrinkled leather gloves, and a quilted Lady Dior bag were the key pieces that summed up her undeniably stylish outfit.

She donned the white Kim heels from Amina Muaddi's namesake label, letting her highlight her favorite footwear artist, Amina Muaddi. These are made in Italy from white patent leather and feature slender ankle straps, which are accented with silver clasps.

By embellishing the footwear with glittering decorations and displaying two diamond anklets that appear directly above the straps, Rihanna gave an extra dash of glitz to the ensemble.

As soon as the singer's look was revealed, fans and other fashion enthusiasts on the internet quickly and enthusiastically praised her for her sophisticated appearance. Some people referred to her as a "queen," while others remarked that she had an exceptionally lovely appearance. One fan commented under Dior's Instagram post:

“This is art in fashion!”

Netizens flooded the internet with praises for the pop star (Image via Instagram/@dior)

More remarks from her admirers (Image via Instagram/@dior)

Another admirer commented that the outfit was "to die for." Yet another fan said that "she never misses," while an additional admirer remarked that she was "sophisticated and elegant." Several people on the internet used phrases such as "perfection" and "incomparable" to describe the stunning appearance of the singer.

Besides Rihanna, many other big names attended the Dior SS24 runway show. Stars like Kelly Rutherford, Natalie Portman, Isabelle Drummond, Glenn Close, Natalia Vodianova, Heart Evangelista, Sonam Kapoor, Anya Taylor Joy, and more were the attendees at the show.