Rihanna's appearance in the Savage X Fenty maternity wear campaign is more than just a style statement. It is a revolutionary step in maternity wear that admirers believe will change the game. With her baby-bump-boasting style and cool-mom flair, "Ri is going to revolutionize the maternity game," say fans. The pop icon's latest venture into the world of fashion has fans ecstatic and the fashion industry abuzz.

How her fans loved Rihanna front the Savage X Fenty maternity wear campaign (Image via Instagram/@badgalriri)

Her collaboration with Savage X Fenty brings a unique and stylish maternity capsule collection, and fans have been vocal about their love for her look. Social media is filled with praise, and followers eagerly await this new chapter in Rihanna's illustrious fashion career.

The collection, crafted for "moms and moms-to-be," offers sizes from XXS to 4X and got released on August 9, making it a highly anticipated event in the fashion calendar. The price of this range is also commendable. The entire collection ranges from $45 to $50.

Rihanna Presents New Bralette Designs from the Savage X Fenty

The Savage X Fenty maternity capsule collection is more than just a fashion statement; it's a testament to Rihanna's dedication to inclusivity and style. Crafted by Rihanna herself, the line introduces three new bralette styles: the Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette, the Floral Lace Maternity Bralette, and the Savage Not Sorry Maternity Bralette. Each piece is thoughtfully designed with new and expecting mothers in mind.

The bralettes, available in several eye-catching colourways such as "Black Caviar," "Purple Lavender," "Platinum Grey," and "Navy Blue," offer one-hand functionality, nursing slings, adjustable straps, and clasps. Additionally, a back closure includes a fourth row for easy adjustment throughout pregnancy.

Along with the innovative bralettes, the Savage X Fenty collection features an oversized graphic T-shirt with the cheeky text reading, "Make More Babies." Prices for the pieces range from $35 to $60, making them accessible for various budgets.

The collection includes new bralette styles with extra support for new and expecting mothers.



The collection includes new bralette styles with extra support for new and expecting mothers.

Rihanna’s role in the Dennis Leupold-shot campaign adds an extra layer of appeal. In the images, she's seen wearing the adjustable bralettes while nurturing her one-year-old son, RZA Athelston Mayers. The campaign's tagline, “Not ur mama’s maternity bras,” captures the essence of Rihanna's avant-garde approach to maternity wear.

The singer’s own experience with maternity style, especially during her two pregnancies, has undoubtedly influenced the collection. Known for her daring choices, like rocking a sheer Dior dress that exposed her baby bump, Rihanna’s ability to make maternity fashion look incredibly chic is well-established.

Fans loved Mommy Rihanna's Post

Rihanna's fans applauded her recent post and filled her Instagram account with adorable comments. Some congratulated her on her upcoming pregnancy while others mentioned "My heart. My soul.", "Family" and so on.

Rihanna's new Savage X Fenty maternity capsule collection marks a significant moment in maternity fashion. With functional yet stylish pieces tailored for new and expecting mothers, the line is poised to make a lasting impact. Fans' overwhelming enthusiasm and love for Rihanna's look in the campaign only further solidifies her status as a fashion icon.

By merging style, comfort, and confidence, Rihanna reminds mothers that they can still channel sexiness and feel good at any stage of their parenting journey. Her ability to lead the way and innovate, even in a niche like maternity wear, reaffirms why Rihanna continues to be a trailblazer in the world of fashion.