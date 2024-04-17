"We can't wait to meet you" — Carley Stenson reveals she is expecting second child with husband Danny Mac as she posts photo of baby bump

On April 16, Carley Stenson announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband Danny Mac. The 41-year-old shared an image of her shadow on the grass, showcasing her baby bump, and captioned the post:

"We can't wait to meet you."

Carley Stenson's announcement left several fans overjoyed and they took to the comments section of her post to send her their best wishes. Danny Mac also left a comment on her post and hilariously wrote, "Wait. What!?"

Stenson is popularly known for portraying Steph Cunningham in Hollyoaks. She tied the knot with Strictly Come Dancing star Danny Mac in 2017 and the duo welcomed their first child, Skye, into the world in June 2021.

Carley Stenson earlier shed light on experiencing "mum guilt" after the birth of her first child

Carley Stenson spoke to Hello! magazine in 2023 and shed light on experiencing "mum guilt." She mentioned that she was first unsure of taking on Dancing on Ice as she led a busy life and experienced mum guilt when she was away from her daughter Skye, who was about one and a half years old at the time.

"I feel awful when I’m not with her. Mum guilt is real – it's part of my DNA now," she told the publication.

She also recounted her first day back at work when her daughter had a rash and said:

"I remember my first day back to work, when Skye had a rash. I got off the Tube and I could have gone left to work or right to go home, and I had to ring my mum and say: 'Please tell me what to do.' It was horrible. But I knew Skye was with my mother-in-law, who is a nurse, so she could not have been in better hands."

While she spoke about being unsure of taking on Dancing on Ice and the struggles of being away from her daughter, she credited her family, friends, and her husband, as she said:

"In all honesty, I thought I might not be able to do the show, but we figured it out somehow with the support of our family and friends - and Danny, of course. He is so excited for me. He wants me to embrace every moment of it."

Danny Mac also spoke to Hello! magazine about her wife and called her "superwoman." He shed light on how difficult it is for new mums to "regain their independence" and go back to work, and hailed Stenson for the same.

Carley Stenson and Danny Mac both appeared on Hollyoaks at different times

Carley Stenson and her husband Danny Mac both appeared on the Channel 4 series Hollyoaks, although not together. The former portrayed Steph Cunningham in the show between 2000 to 2011 and appeared in several pivotal storylines. Danny, on the other hand, played Danny 'Dodger' Savage between 2011 and 2015.

After quitting Hollyoaks, Carley Stenson appeared on the West End stage several times, notably as Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde musical and Fantine in Les Miserables. She also appeared on BBC's Doctors as Harriet Shelton.

In 2023, Carley participated in Dancing on Ice. She became the sixth star to be voted off the show after her skate-off against fellow contestant Siva Kaneswaran.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback