Who is Ciara Fensome? Coleen Nolan gets emotional as she reveals her daughter has left her

Ciara Fensome, the daughter of popular English singer and TV star Coleen Patricia Nolan, has decided to take a trip with no fixed return date.

Ciara has always been in the limelight for being a star kid. However, Coleen Nolan recently opened up about her daughter’s plans and how they have affected her in a recent Loose Women episode.

Ciara was born to Ray and Coleen on June 19, 2001. She also has two half-brothers, Jake Roche and Shane Richie Jr. Ciara’s parents got married when she was six in November 2007, but they got divorced in 2018. Fensome is quite popular on social media, with over 13K followers on Instagram.

Not much is known about her career plans, but Ciara is interested in music like her parents. She also sells clothes on an online site called depop. According to Coleen Nolan, Ciara has decided to take a break from everything and take a trip with her boyfriend without a return date.

Coleen Nolan has been suffering from empty nest syndrome since daughter Ciara Fensome left for her trip

Coleen Nolan opened up about her struggles after Ciara Fensome’s departure during a debate and discussion on ITV’s Loose Women. While speaking to her co-stars, Ruth Langsford, Linda Robson, and Janet-Street Porter, Coleen revealed that she is worried about Ciara as she has left the UK without a return ticket.

Coleen also mentioned that she is proud of Ciara as she had been planning this trip for months and was finally able to go out. However, Ciara’s absence is making her feel lonely, and she “can’t stop crying.”

"They've worked really hard and saved up and I'm so proud of them both and her, but honestly, I just can't stop crying."

Ciara used to help her mother do various chores around the house, so the star is now finding it difficult to adjust everything by herself, as revealed in the episode. During the debate, Coleen’s co-stars explained to her that Ciara is now an adult and should be allowed to lead her own life.

Coleen explained that she is not against her daughter being independent, but adjusting to her absence is stressful. She has struggled with empty nest syndrome since Ciara Fensome left the UK. Coleen described the feeling as “losing her best friend.”

"But I'm trying not to do it in front of her because I'm thrilled and I'm proud because what an amazing thing to do. But it's like losing my best friend."

Coleen Nolan’s co-star, Janet-Street Potter, advised Coleen to ‘grow up’ a little and learn to manage her tasks by herself during the talk show. Coleen has been preparing for a one-woman tour, and having Ciara Fensome around would ease her pressure.

Coleen’s sister, Maureen, has also been going through the same situation as Coleen. Maureen's son recently moved to the United States with his family. Therefore, the two sisters are supporting each other amid their tight schedule, reports New.

