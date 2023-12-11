Fact Check: Is Janet Street-Porter dead? Viral death hoax about Loose Women star debunked

Janet Street-Porter is the latest celebrity to have been victimized by a death hoax. This happened after an account under the username @shirlpuzz shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), announcing Janet's death, eventually prompting a lineup of tributes on all the platforms. According to The Sun, the post reads:

"Absolutely shocked by the passing of Janet Street-Porter. I cannot believe it !!?? Always a Loose Women favourite, she would've turned 86 this December. RIP Janet. She was only on the show last week."

The rumor post shared on X (Image via shirlpuzz/X)

Whilе somе fans wеrе shockеd to hеar thе nеws, othеrs rеactеd to it hilariously, noting how this is something that happеns еvеry wееk. Thеrе wеrе a fеw pеoplе who also accеptеd thе hoax until thеy rеalizеd that thе claim was falsе.

Janet Street-Porter's fans confirm that she is alive, rumor about her death proven false

Janet Street-Porter has been trending on social media for some time after a rumor of her death went viral. The announcement was allegedly made through X by @shirlpuzz, but further details on the account that first posted the news are yet to be revealed. As mentioned earlier, the post did not offer any information about Janet's cause of death.

According to The Sun, the post reportedly went viral and Janet's fans responded by claiming that she was not dead. A note was added below the post which reads:

"This account has a history of creating false death reports for celebrities – they falsely claimed last week that Denise Welch has died. Not this again!"

The note that debunked the rumor (Image via shirlpuzz/X)

While Janet has not shared any statement related to the rumor, it comes a week after similar claims were made about her colleague Denise Welch. Welch's death rumors went viral after some new information was added to her Wikipedia page, saying that she was hit by a "mobility scooter" driven by Kerry Riches.

Chronicle Live stated that a social media post was also shared related to Welch's death, adding more details about her funeral and a gun carriage procession. Denise clarified that she was alive and wrote on X:

"I'm alive and well and about to watch the jungle. Thanks for your concern."

Welch later appeared on Loose Women, saying that the rumor was going viral under her watch and described the entire incident as "a badge of honour."

Janet Street-Porter is well-known as the presenter of various TV shows

According to her biography on Screen Online, Janet Street-Porter enrolled at the architecture school during the 60s and joined Petticoat magazine in 1968. She then came to Daily Mail as a columnist, covering topics related to fashion.

She served as the fashion editor for the Evening Standard and co-presented the current affairs show, The London Weekend Show. She has been frequently featured on the talk show, Loose Women, which airs on ITV. It is currently one of the longest-running TV shows that premiered back in 1999.

Janet was a guest presenter on two episodes of the 6 O'Clock Show. The TV personality additionally gained recognition for her appearances on other shows like Have I Got News for You, The Lily Savage Show, Question Time, Call Me a Cabbie, and more. She has portrayed uncredited roles in two films, Blowup and Col cuore in gola.