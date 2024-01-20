Here is everything we know so far about Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers' new boyfriend Alex

Fans were taken aback when Olivia Flowers confronted Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green for going behind her back on Southern Charm season 9. The reunion part 1 premiered on January 18, 2024, at 8 pm ET on Bravo TV.

Following the Southern Charm season 9 reunion part 2 release, fans were curious about Olivia's dating life after the tensions with Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll. On December 19, 2023, she appeared on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, where she revealed that she is currently dating her boyfriend Alex. She said:

“It’s been seven months. I didn’t really talk about him much; I wanted to see how it went first.”

She shared that her boyfriend, Alex, is not a part of the reality TV world. Olivia Flowers expressed a desire to keep her relationship with Alex private and away from any drama or chaos.

Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers reveals that Austen and Alex are 'cordial'

After moving on from the heartbreak and betrayal on Southern Charm, Olivia took a significant step by officially introducing Alex on her official Instagram in October 2023.

Show host Andy Cohen (Image via BravoTV)

She further revealed that she and Alex are in a long-distance relationship, but he might live with her in Charleston for a bit as Alex can work remotely. On November 30, 2023, Olivia Flowers shared details of how she met Alex during one of the episodes of the Viall Files podcast with Nick Viall:

“His name’s Alex [and] he’s from Dallas. We met at a wedding. I was my dad’s date [to the ceremony] and he was running late to it. So, I’m walking in by myself, late, and [Alex] was the usher and he’s like, ‘Can I walk you down the aisle?’ I was like, ‘It’s a little soon, but OK.’”

When asked whether she is happy to stay away from unwanted attention after being in a public relationship, Olivia Flowers replied, 'Yes.' She values privacy above all.

Austen, Taylor, and Olivia (Image via BravoTV)

During part 2 of the Southern Charm reunion, the show's host, Andy Cohen, read out a fan question that requested Olivia Flowers share more information about her relationship with Alex. In response to that, she said:

"He lives in Dallas. I took Madison's advice on looking outside of Charleston."

Olivia revealed to her castmates that her ex, Austen Kroll, and her current boyfriend, Alex, had already met. Since Olivia Flowers and Austen share mutual friends, they run into each other on a vacation hosted by their friends. She encouraged her boyfriend to be "cordial" with Austen.

She told Alex to be friendly with Austen, soon regretting her own advice. Olivia said jokingly:

"Then four hours later, I look, and they're driving up together in a golf cart and I'm like, 'What the hell did I just say?'"

Olivia Flowers' relationship with Southern Charm costars Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green

After Olivia narrated this encounter that happened between her ex and her boyfriend back in November 2022, Andy Cohen asked Olivia if she was giving "Austen a pass and not Taylor Ann Green." He was referring to the Olivia, Taylor, and Austen drama when Austen kissed Taylor while being committed to Olivia Flowers.

To which she responded:

"I can understand why people might say that, but watching everything back, I've been pulling away because Taylor was lying to my face. I felt it, and Austen stepped in at a time where I was very vulnerable and broken and I bonded with him, and there were unresolved feelings there."

Throughout each Southern Charm episode, we see Olivia Flowers navigate her relationship with her co-star, Austen Kroll, whom she previously dated from 2021 to 2022. After her split from Austen, Olivia briefly dated castmate Rod Razavi.

Fans are happy that she is on good terms with Austen after seeing their connection grow on Southern Charm season 9. Even though they were involved in a messy drama, fans are glad Olivia found 'the one' for her in the end.