Sunny Day Real Estate 2024 U.S. tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Sunny Day Real Estate 2024 U.S. tour is scheduled to be held from March 13, 2024, to October 18, 2024, across the United States. The tour will celebrate the band's debut studio album, Diary, released on May 10, 1994.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Raleigh, Seattle, Los Angeles, and New York City, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page on January 22, 2024:

The presale for the tour will begin on January 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CST and can be accessed through Sunny Day Real Estate's official website. Live Nation presale will begin on January 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time and may be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT.

General tickets for the tour will be available beginning January 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket costs have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via the aforementioned official band website or through Ticketmaster.

Sunny Day Real Estate 2024 U.S. tour dates and venues

Sunny Day Real Estate released their debut studio album, Diary, on May 10, 1994, via Sub Pop Records. The album failed to chart but was well-received by critics and fans, leading it to become one of the best-selling albums for the label in the years following its release.

Sunny Day Real Estate is now embarking on a tour to celebrate the album's 30th anniversary. In their announcement statement for the tour, the band elaborated on the impetus behind the upcoming shows, stating:

"Not only are we excited to announce a US tour of the record in its entirety, we thought it would be fun to re-record the full album live in-studio as a better representation of how we play the songs now as we’ve evolved as musicians. Recorded at London Bridge Studio in Seattle."

The full list of dates and venues for the Sunny Day Real Estate 2024 U.S. tour is given below:

March 13, 2024: Lawrence, Kansas, at Liberty Hall

March 14, 2024: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Beer City Music Hall

March 16, 2024: Austin, Texas, at Stubb’s

May 1, 2024: Raleigh, North Carolina, at Lincoln Theatre

May 3, 2024: Gainesville, Florida, at High Dive

May 4, 2024: Atlanta, Georgia, at Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 7, 2024: Washington, DC, at The Howard Theatre

May 9, 2024, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Theatre of Living Arts

May 12, 2024: Boston, Massachusetts, at Big Night Live

May 15, 2024: New York City, New York at Irving Plaza

August 14, 2024, Dallas, Texas, at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

August 17, 2024: Denver, Colorado, at Summit

August 20, 2024: Seattle, Washington State, at The Showbox

August 21, 2024: Portland, Oregon, at Pioneer Square (PDX Live Series)

August 23, 2024: Seattle, Washington State, at The Showbox

September 25, 2024: Chicago, Illinois, at House of Blues

September 28, 2024, Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Fillmore

October 15, 2024: San Francisco, California, at August Hall

October 18, 2024: Los Angeles, California, at The Belasco

Aside from the re-recording of their debut album and the anniversary tour to celebrate it, the band also announced their return to new music in the form of their new single, stating in the same announcement as the tour:

"We recorded a new song ‘Novum Vetus’. An idea originally conceived around 1998 for ‘How it Feels To Be Something On’, but completed and restructured for this new recording...Thank you for listening all of these years!"

Sunny Day Real Estate is best known for its fourth and final studio album, The Rising Tide, which was released on June 20, 2000, on the now-defunct Time Bomb Recordings label. The album peaked at number 97 on the Billboard 200 album chart.