Who was Susie Tennant? All you need to know as woman who helped launch Nirvana dies aged 61

Susie Tennant, a prominent figure in the Seattle music scene of the early 90s who worked with record labels such as Geffen Records as well as Sub Pop, Experience Music Project, Tower Records, BMG, among others, died on January 18, 2024.

Her death was announced via the fan page set up for her on Facebook, titled 'Friends of Susie Tennant Page'. She died of early-onset dementia and had previously suffered from ovarian cancer as well.

Susie Tennant worked as a band promoter for Geffen Records' subdivision DGC Records and as a publicist for Nirvana, organizing the release of Nevermind, the band's ground breaking second studio album. She also worked with bands such as Sonic Youth and Hole, among others.

Susie Tennant was best known for her work as the publicist of Nirvana

In an tribute article by Charles R. Cross published on the Seattle Times on January 19, 2024, Kim Warnick of the Seattle-based punk rock band, The Fastbacks, proclaimed her to be an 'unsung hero', stating:

"There was no one in Seattle music that was as well-loved, or as respected as Susie. She was the bond that connected so many, and there wasn’t a person in Seattle music that didn’t love her."

The singer continued:

"Every person Susie worked with, or even met, became a friend. She was the unsung hero of Seattle music, and she brought that same love to everything and everyone. She was the glue that stuck Seattle together."

After her work with Geffen Records, Susie Tennant went on to work with Sub Pop, where she worked as a radio promotions director, among other things. During her stint as the promotions director, she helped Michael Sullivan, the current founder of Light At The Attic Records, known for its reissue projects, find his foothold at Munster Records in Spain.

Tennant also worked with the University Bookstore, M3 Marketing and the Seattle Town Hall during her career. She frequently appeared at the Seattle radio station KNDD.

As DJ Marco Collins recalls in the same Seattle Times tribute quoted above, she brought her enthusiasm for each record with her:

"Susie had a passion that I’ve never seen from another promo person. When she came to play new records, she got up and danced because she loved the music. If I saw her in a club, I’ll never forget how she would shout my name and run to embrace me."

Susie Tennant was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2011 and the treatment of said cancer led to her gaining a condition known as 'Chemo Brain', which refers to the severe memory problems caused by the chemotherapy sessions used to treat cancer.

Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic and other bands such as Pearl Jam held a benefit concert to help pay for her treatment in the same year.

This eventually led to her early onset frontotemporal degenration dementia, which is stated to be her cause of death. Tennnat is survived by her husband Christopher Swenson and her two children, Ella and Eli.

While best known for her work as the publicist of Nirvana, the late Tennant was also responsible for bands such as Fastbacks, Beck and Weezer as well as The Supersuckers, the latter of whom wrote a song for her.

Tennant also mentored Susan Silver, who would later go on to be the manager of Soundgarden and Alice in Chains.