Meet KATSEYE: Final member lineup of HYBE x Geffen Records' Dream Academy survival show

On November 18, HYBE x Geffen Records' Dream Academy survival show revealed the final member lineup of the resultant group, KATSEYE. This talent competition, jointly organized by the influential South Korean entertainment agency HYBE Labels and the well-known American record label Geffen Records, sought to assemble an international group from a pool of 20 candidates hailing from various countries worldwide.

The show that premiered on August 19 took the audience through the three missions the contestants were required to participate in, leaving six members to create the lineup for the global girl group, KATSEYE. The final round and the announcement of the members were held in Hollywood, United States. Given the members' increasing popularity and remarkable skill set, they are excited about the group's official debut.

All you need to know about the KATSEYE members, the final lineup of HYBE x Geffen Records' Dream Academy survival show

1) Sophia

The contestant who bagged the first rank on The Dream Academy survival show is Sophia, otherwise known as Sophia Elizabeth G. Laforteza. The Filipino artist was born on December 31, 2002, and was popularized before her appearance in the survival show due to her K-pop song and dance covers. She also graduated from the prestigious school of MIT International.

Her mother, Carla Guevara Laforteza, is an established singer and actress in the Philipino entertainment industry. Before her upcoming debut in KATSEYE, Sophia also appeared in the television game show Family Feud Philippines in 2022.

2) Lara

The second rank on The Dream Academy survival show was bagged by Lara or Lara Rajagopalan, who was born on November 3, 2005. She is an Indian-American with a Tamil background and grew up in Los Angeles, USA. Lara is fluent in English and Tamil and was also featured in Michelle Obama's campaign Global Girls Alliance campaign video.

3) Daniela

The next KATSEYE member is Daniela or Daniela Avanzini, born on July 1, 2004. She is a Cuban/Venezuelan-American from Atlanta, Georgia and LA. The idol fluently speaks English and Spanish. Daniela also carried a wide range of skills; she was active as a ballroom dancer and also popped in several commercials as a model and actress.

She previously participated in the thirteenth season of So You Think You Can Dance and ranked 10th. She auditioned for America's Got Talent but was soon eliminated during the Vegas round.

Her additional appearances and projects of Daniela include her feature in Matty B's music video for Dramatic, her bagging second place in the international competition show Super Kids Europe, and her participation in the Queen Latifah Show, the kids segment of America's Most Talented.

4) Yoonchae

The next KATSEYE member who ranked fourth in The Dream Academy in Yoonchae or Jeong Yoonchae. The idol was born in Korea on December 6, 2007 and takes the maknae position in the upcoming global girl group. Previously, she passed the auditions for CJ E&M in 2020. Yoonchae is fluent in both Korean and English.

5) Megan

The fifth rank holder of HYBE's The Dream Academy survival show is KATSEYE's Meghan or Megan Meiyok Skiendiel. The idol was born on February 10, 2006, in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Chinese-American idol was primarily active as a runway and fashion model. She has also participated in Parish and LA fashion weeks for their high fashion couture display.

6) Manon

The last KATSEYE member that bagged the sixth rank in The Dream Academy survival show is Manon or Meret Manon Bannerman. The idol was born on June 26, 2002, in Zürich, Switzerland. The Swiss-Ghanian icon is fluent in both English and Swiss-German. She's also known for her work as a photography model.

With quite an intriguing and remarkably talented set of members filling up the lineup for KATSEYE, fans are naturally thrilled about their official global debut. Additionally, given that the entire creation of the group was documented, the same will be released as a Netflix series in 2024, and fans have been looking forward to the same.