"We need to see their true colors": Dream Academy's Samara under fire for allegedly liking questionable videos on TikTok

On October 11, 2023, a TikTok user, Orangeiola (Ambience), alleged that Dream Academy's Samara liked some videos related to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict and anti-Indian videos on her TikTok account. The videos she allegedly liked were in Portuguese, sparking various online discussions about her presumed thoughts and actions regarding the aforementioned conflicts.

Samara is one of the participants in the survival show The Dreams Academy, organized by HYBE and Geffen Records, for the introduction of a six-member group. The Brazilian participant is highly active on several social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok.

Upon the discovery of Samara allegedly liking videos related to sensitive issues, fans expressed different opinions. Many fans think the videos allegedly liked by the K-pop trainee are about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, as she's speculated for extending support to the conflict.

Some argued that HYBE should have provided media literacy training to help her hide the liked posts on her TikTok account, while others believed it's good they did not, as it would allow them to see her true colors, whether she is a Zionist or racist.

"I don't think she knows its public": Fans react as Samara allegedly likes videos related to the Israel-Palestine conflict

The likes on her TikTok account were set to private after fans discovered the kind of videos she had allegedly liked. This led to allegations that she holds opinions in favor of the ongoing crisis in Israel and has anti-Indian sentiments, which, according to some fans, is racist.

While translating the video, an X (formerly Twitter) user named zb1sora, who speaks Portuguese, explained that the first alleged video is related to the Bible, discussing the situation of the Earth getting warmer and the ongoing war in Israel.

"As someone who speaks Portuguese, that first video has nothing against Palestine; it's literally just talking about the Bible and how things from the Bible are 'happening,' like the Earth getting warmer and Israel being at war," zb1sora tweeted.

However, the other alleged videos, where a man shows himself in an Indian city and expresses disgust at how Indians live and serve street food, followed by a vomiting gesture, are allegedly considered racist by fans.

Many also believe HYBE should not be held responsible for her alleged actions since Samara is almost 18. Netizens say she should know better about right and wrong and be held accountable instead of receiving media literacy classes. Some fans have even removed her from their favorite trainee lists and called for her removal from the survival show, as they consider her a conservative Christian.

Check out how fans are reacting after finding Samara allegedly liking videos related to the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis.

Meanwhile, some fans have explained and translated the alleged videos, suggesting that Samara is not necessarily supporting any side in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. They shared the following tweets to explain what the videos were saying in Portuguese:

Fans are currently awaiting HYBE's response since they believe that Samara should be removed from the group due to her alleged actions of liking videos related to the Israel-Palestine conflict and anti-Indian videos.

Some fans have said that they will no longer support her in Dream Academy following this controversy.