Who is Sofia Laforteza? All you should know about Dream Academy's famous Filipina contestant

Among the twenty contestants who have been chosen to participate in HYBE's new audition program, Dream Academy, one contestant, Sofia Laforteza, has caught attention. The twenty-year-old trainee not only carries impressive vocal skills but is also a renowned content creator with a huge following on both Instagram and TikTok.

The Philippines-based trainee left quite a lasting impression on the viewers before the show was even kickstarted. With several intriguing details surfacing the internet as fans continue to dig up information about her, they are hoping for Sofia Laforteza's eventful debut at the Dream Academy.

All you need to know about the Filipino Dream Academy contestant, Sofia Laforteza

Sofia Laforteza, otherwise pronounced as Sophia Laforteza, is a Philippines-based trainee who was born on January 1, 2003. The trainee initially garnered a lot of attention for her impeccable vocal skills that she showcased through TikTok duets and covers. Apart from carrying a commendable talent for singing, the trainee is also known to be fluent in both English and her native tongue, Tagalog.

Following her participation in HYBE's Dream Academy audition program, fans started to dig up more information about the trainee, who struck them as a familiar face. Soon enough, her talent for singing was almost reasoned. Sofia Laforteza's mother is a renowned theatre actress who goes by the name, Carla Guevara-Laforteza.

However, the trainee's skillsets continue to expand as we take a look into her educational background. As she posted on her Instagram, Sofia seems to have graduated from the prestigious school institution, MIT International School, which is known to house some of the most highly talented and smartest students. With her already heavy plate of busy schedules occupying her, Sofia Laforteza also finds time to be quite active on her TikTok and Instagram.

She has uploaded several music covers where she harmonized and duets with other singers on TikToks or just posted videos of herself singing, both of which were unarguably impressive. Apart from showcasing her skills in singing, she also engages in casual content creation like dance covers, videos of herself, edits, etc.

She even showcased her interest in K-pop through her self-cover of TXT's Blue Hour dance mashup. Her persistent activity and interesting content have naturally bagged her 13K followers on Instagram and 92K followers on TikTok. Regardless, what fans collectively swoon over is her unmatched visuals.

While the trainee has posted several beautiful pictures of herself through her Instagram, fans were still impressed with how show-stopping she looked in the content released by HYBE for their Dream Academy audition program's promotions. She boasted her confident public speaking skills through the press conference that the contestants attended and showcased her visuals and vocals in the Art Film video released by HYBE consisting of all Dream Academy contestants.

HYBE's Dream Academy is a collaborative audition program conducted alongside Geffen Records. The show holds its intention to create the next global girl group.

Following the 120,000 submissions they received, only 20 contestants have passed to become the official contestants of the show. Bringing in trainees and participants from all around the world, the show will produce the next big K-pop girl group. Viewers can get a hold of the show through Netflix and the final lineup will be officially announced on November 17, 2023.