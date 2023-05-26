Samantha Weinstein cause of death explored: Tributes pour in as Carrie actor passes away aged 28

Well-known actress Samantha Weinstein recently passed away on Sunday, May 14, at the age of 28. She was suffering from ovarian cancer which eventually led to her demise. Weinstein was predominantly known for her performance as Heather in the 2013 horror film, Carrie.

The tragic news was revealed on the late actor's official Instagram page on May 15, with a post featuring two pictures of Weinstein upon a colorful background featuring stars. The caption revealed that she died on May 14, around 11:52 am, at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto. The post continued:

"After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure."

Samantha Weinstein was diagnosed with ovarian cancer back in 2021

Samantha Weinstein was 25 years old when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She initially had to undergo an emergency surgery in January 2021 where a huge cyst that was damaging one of her ovaries had to be removed. She added that she was back at her home and was slowly recovering.

Weinstein then disclosed through another Instagram post about her ovarian cancer, writing that she has been struggling with the disease for around three months and expressed her gratitude to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre for their care. She added that she would document her journey as she was preparing to undergo chemotherapy, stating:

"I'm a firm believer that representation in media matters, and cancer treatment is no different. Cancer can affect anyone – I'm living proof of that. I figure that if someone else out there with cancer sees me going through it, maybe it will give them a shred of strength too."

Samantha Weinstein ended by writing that there is no guarantee of what would happen in the future but her outcome has been very good and although her journey for chemotherapy will be tough, it will make her stronger every day.

According to Mayo Clinic, ovarian cancer refers to the growth of cells that forms in the ovaries. The cells expand and can destroy healthy body tissue. It is one of three types that include epithelial ovarian cancer, stromal tumors, and germ cell tumors.

Netizens pay tribute to the late actor on Twitter

Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about Samantha Weinstein's tragic demise. Check out some of these reactions below:

Netizens expressed their grief on Instagram (Image via samsationalw/Instagram)

Samantha made her acting debut in an episode of the CBC comedy series, The Red Green Show. She continued to appear in various other TV shows like XPM, The Winning Season, Swarmed, The Border, Being Erica, Copper, and more.

She voiced Chiku in 26 episodes of the children's television series, Babar and the Adventures of Badou. She was also featured in various films like Big Girl, The Stone Angel, Toronto Stories, Haunter, and more.

Samantha Weinstein is survived by her husband Michael Knutson; the duo tied the knot in 2022.

