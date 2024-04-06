'Cannot wait to be a granny': Lorraine Kelly reacts to daughter Rosie Smith's pregnancy

Lorraine Kelly's daughter, Rosie Smith, has announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Steve White. On Friday, April 5, Smith took to Instagram to share a picture of her baby bump alongside the caption:

"We could not be more excited - you’re already so loved little one".

On the same day, Kelly reposted Smith's post on Instagram with a message for her daughter and a picture of an ultrasound of the baby. The scan was framed with the words "The bean at 12 weeks - the size of a fig." Kelly wrote:

"Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve. It’s the best news EVER!"

Rosie Smith is the daughter of TV presenter, Lorraine Kelly and cameraman, Steve Smith.

Kelly's daughter Rosie Smith shared a mirror selfie of herself flaunting her baby bump and a framed scan of the baby's ultrasound. While reposting the original picture, Lorraine Kelly wrote:

"THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family!"

Several celebrities, alongside Kelly's followers, reacted to her post and congratulated her family in the comments. Singer and TV personality, Michelle Visage, shared her excitement:

"THRILLED FOR YOU ALL"

Meanwhile, singer Craig David also reacted to Kelly's pregnancy:

"So happy for you Lorraine. The best news xxx"

In the comment section of Lorraine Kelly's post, Vanessa Feltz wrote:

"My darling friend I am so thrilled for you. I remember the day your beautiful Rosie was born. Such wonderful news. All my love always Vanessa"

Other celebrities who congratulated the daytime star included Rosie J Nixon, Tyler West, GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins and Michael Heaton, who is a regular on Kelly's daytime show.

For the unversed, Rosie Smith runs a podcast titled What If? along with her mother Kelly. The podcast features different celebrities each week who discuss their "what if" moments. Kelly is also a London-based journalist, consultant and online content creator.

Lorraine Kelly will receive a BAFTA Special Award for her contribution to TV

BAFTA announced that Lorraine Kelly will receive a BAFTA Special Award on Sunday, May 12 at the Royal Festival Hall in London. She will be recognized for her commendable contribution to the television and media industry. During her show Lorraine, broadcaster Susanna Reid informed Kelly about the BAFTA announcement live on-air on March 25.

Kelly has been hosting the ITV weekday-daytime show, Lorraine, for the last thirty years (since 1994).

Lorraine Kelly has worked in the television industry for over forty years as of 2024. She has reported on major historical events such as Princess Diana's death, Queen Elizabeth's death and Donald Trump's election.

She began working as a trainee journalist at the age of 17 for the East Kilbride News. In 1984, Kelly made her television debut, working as the Scotland Correspondent of TV AM.

Kelly is also the best-selling author of books like The Island Summer, Shine: Discover A Brighter You, and Nutrition Made Easy. In 2020, she was awarded a CBE for charity work and contribution to the media and journalism.