Who is Derrina Jebb? All about Simon Thomas’ wife as couple is expecting their second child together 

Popular Sky Sports anchor Simon Thomas recently shared on Instagram that he and his wife, Derrina Jebb, are expecting their second child.

He posted a picture of his son Ethan, and his daughter with Derrina, Talitha, sitting with a birthday cake. The picture also displays a snapshot of a sonogram, indicating that the couple is expecting their second child.

Thomas married Derrina Jebb in 2021, after being together for 4 years, since 2018. He met Derrina after the tragic death of his first wife, Gemma, due to acute myeloid leukaemia. Thomas first revealed that he had began dating another woman in November 2018 on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Derrina Jebb currently works in the legal industry and is the daughter of a church minister. She met Simon Thomas in 2018 and the couple have a daughter together.

Simon and Derrina got married in the presence of their close friends and family in Norwich Cathedral. The couple hosted a reception at Oxnead Hall after the ceremony.

Simon Thomas revealed that Derrina helped 'heal the family' following Gemma's death

Simon Thomas also spoken about how Derrina helped his family heal following the tragic death of his first wife. He also mentioned in 2018 that Derrina is Christian and it's important for him as a "man of faith."

The Sky Sports anchor also praised his wife for bringing his son, Ethan, "back to life" after his mother's death. In an Instagram post from last year, the anchor described how Ethan "comes to life" when Derrina is around.

Thomas talked about Ethan being calm and quiet when Derrina is not around, but he is able to laugh freely in her company. He also revealed in 2018 that it took Ethan a while to sleep in his own bedroom after his mother's death.

In 2018, Simon Thomas also appeared on an episode of Loose Women where he said his previous wife Gemma would have been happy as he has found love again in Derrina.

"You have to try and find some kind of life again. I think you've got two choices, you either give up on life and remain in a cage and if some people want to do that, that's totally fine. It's not for people to judge. I just want to be happy again and I know Gemma would want me to be happy."

Thomas also mentioned that it has not been easy being a "blended family", but having a beautiful, loving, and caring wife like Derrina has been an "incredible blessing."

In his recent post announcing the arrival of a second child, Thomas hopes that his or her birth is less "dramatic" than Talitha's, his daughter with Derrina.

Talitha was born in October 2022. However, Derrina went into labor eight weeks early due to suffering from preeclampsia.

Simon Thomas' second child with Derrina Jebb is due to arrive in three months, as per Thomas' post.

