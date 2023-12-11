How did Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell die? Mama June Shannon's daughter passes away at 29

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, popularly known for her role on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, passed away on Sunday, December 10. 'Mama June' Shannon announced the heartbreaking news to her fans via an Instagram post.

In January this year, Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. She battled it through the year and died "peacefully" at 11:12 pm. Her strength was greatly admired by her fans and her passing pained many.

She was just 29 years old and the mother of two daughters aged 10 and 7. The family requested fans to give them their privacy and space to grieve. While the world is dejected by this announcement, they will remember her fondly for her fighter spirit and the precious memories she created with them.

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell dies after battle with stage 4 cancer

It seems like not so long ago when the audience first met Anna Cardwell. Even after the end of her appearances on television, her life was followed by thousands, celebrating all her ups and supporting her through her lows.

On December 10, 2023, 'Mama June' Shannon took to Instagram to share the heartwrenching news of her passing. Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell breathed her last at 11:12 pm. The post was a picture of the family and they also shared that she was surrounded by the people she loves the most when she died "peacefully" in Shannon's house.

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year, which was announced to the public in March. The adrenal carcinoma affected her lungs, kidneys, and liver. A few months later, Shannon confirmed its severity, sharing that Anna would not be able to go "into remission," and it was a matter of time.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star "gave one hell of a fight for 10 months." Just recently, Shannon had engaged with the followers, asking them to "pray" for Anna and their family. Fans have flooded the latest post with supportive comments, keeping Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell in their thoughts and sending her loved ones strength.

Anna made her first television appearance in Toddlers and Tiaras with her sister and mother. The family received abundant love through their time on the show and even got their own spinoff, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo in 2012, which gained unparalleled popularity. This is when fans started referring to her as 'Chickadee.'

'Mama June' Shannon and Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell had quite a turbulent journey with their relationship in the early days. However, during a family wedding in 2014, they all came together for the celebration. Making up for lost time, they put aside their differences and decided to move forward together.

Anna has two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, aged 10 and 7 respectively.

With her social media announcement, Shannon also thanked fans for their "continued prayers and thoughts."

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell has been etched into the minds of her followers, owing to her uplifting, quirky personality. While she may have passed, her memory will live on.