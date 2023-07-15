Anna Cardwell's family members share an update following her cancer diagnosis

Anna Cardwell, the oldest daughter of June Shannon (also known as Mama June), popularly recognized as "Chickadee" from the reality TV show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, is currently suffering from cancer.

Based on the recent updates shared by her mother, it was found that Anna Cardwell's cancer symptoms could be controlled but not completely treated.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, June said:

"We know it's terminal"

She further added:

"She's stage 4. She's not gonna go into remission. We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time 'cause you never know."

Anna Cardwell's mother and sisters speak about her journey with cancer so far

Anna Cardwell first rose to prominence when she and her family first appeared on an episode of Toddlers and Tiaras. Later, after appearing in her family's first reality television show, she became a household name and was henceforth famously referred to as "Chickadee."

Back in January 2023, it was revealed that Cardwell had been diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma (a rare type of cancer) in her kidneys, lungs, and liver. Up until now, she has been receiving treatments for the same, but according to her mother and her sisters, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, she will be following a slightly different path going forward. Speaking about the same, they said:

"She's had, like, four cancer treatments, but she will not have any more chemo treatments."

They further added:

"The next course, if she chooses to, if that time comes, will be immune therapy or clinical trials. And she just wants to see how it's gonna go, and we don't know what to expect because the cancer is very aggressive."

Speaking about Cardwell, her mother and sisters mentioned that she was doing okay and was not experiencing any serious side effects from the chemotherapy. However, she was occasionally feeling fatigued and worn out.

What are the symptoms of adrenal carcinoma?

Some commonly experienced symptoms of adrenal carcinoma are as follows:

Sudden weight gain

Muscle weakness

Pink or purple stretch marks over the surface of the skin

Excessive growth of facial hair, excessive hair loss on the head and irregular periods among women.

Hormonal imbalances that lead to enlarged breast tissues and shrinking of testicles among men

Vomiting

Nausea

Bloating in the abdomen

Back pain

Fever

Loss of appetite

Sudden weight loss without trying

The treatment plan for such types of cancer is completely dependent on the stage it is in. For stage 4 cancer like Anna Cardwell's, the treatment plan includes a combination of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy, along with the surgical removal of the cancer from the tissues near the adrenal cortex. In addition to this, other kinds of treatment can also be suggested.

Cardwell's optimism and willpower serve as an example for others, encouraging them to persevere in the face of difficulty, seek help, and hold onto hope.