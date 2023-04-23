Liver health 101: What you need to know about enlarged liver

Various factors can cause an enlarged liver, leading to several health complications.

The liver carries out numerous vital roles, making it an indispensable organ. It's responsible for filtering toxins, producing bile to aid in digestion and storing key nutrients.

In this article, we discuss the symptoms, causes and treatment options of enlarged liver.

Symptoms of enlarged liver

The liver is situated in the upper right abdomen. When it becomes enlarged, it can lead to several noticeable symptoms.

The most common symptoms include:

Abdominal pain: An enlarged liver can cause pain or discomfort in the upper right abdomen, which may exacerbate when you take deep breaths.

Fatigue: An enlarged liver can also cause fatigue or weakness, which can affect ability to carry out daily activities.

Jaundice: When the liver becomes enlarged, it can cause yellowing of the skin and eyes, which is known as jaundice.

Swollen abdomen: Liver enlargement can cause the abdomen to become swollen, which can lead to discomfort and difficulty in breathing.

Nausea and vomiting: It can also cause nausea and vomiting, which can be debilitating.

Causes of enlarged liver

Several factors can cause the liver to become enlarged. The most common causes of it include:

Alcohol abuse: Long-term alcohol abuse can lead to liver damage, which can cause the liver to become enlarged.

Hepatitis: Hepatitis is a viral infection that can cause inflammation of the liver, leading to liver enlargement.

Fatty liver disease: Fatty liver disease occurs when there's an accumulation of fat in the liver, which can cause the liver to become enlarged.

Cancer: Liver cancer can cause the liver to become enlarged, and it can also spread to other parts of the body.

Autoimmune diseases: Autoimmune diseases, like autoimmune hepatitis and primary sclerosing cholangitis can cause liver inflammation, leading to liver enlargement.

Medications: Certain medications, like methotrexate and tamoxifen, can cause liver damage, leading to liver enlargement.

Treatment

The treatment depends on the underlying cause. In some cases, lifestyle changes may be enough to improve liver health, while in other cases, medication or surgery may be necessary.

Here are some treatment options:

Lifestyle changes: If the underlying cause is alcohol abuse or obesity, lifestyle changes, like reducing alcohol consumption and losing weight may help improve liver health.

Medications: If the underlying cause is a viral infection, like hepatitis, antiviral medications may be prescribed to help clear the infection and reduce liver inflammation.

Surgery: In some cases, surgery may be necessary to treat an enlarged liver. For example, if the liver is enlarged due to liver cancer, surgery may be necessary to remove the tumor.

Liver transplant: In severe cases of liver damage, a liver transplant may be necessary. The procedure entails removal of the impaired liver and transplanting a healthy liver from a donor.

An enlarged liver can lead to several health complications and should be treated promptly.

If you experience any of the aformentioned symptoms, it's essential to see a doctor to determine the underlying cause and receive the appropriate treatment. Lifestyle changes, like reducing alcohol consumption and weight loss may help improve liver health.

Meanwhile, medications, surgery or liver transplants may be necessary in severe cases. By taking care of your liver, you can improve your overall health and well-being.

