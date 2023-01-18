Hepatitis B: Signs, Symptoms & Causes

A virus is responsible for causing hepatitis B, which is a liver infection (HBV). Some forms of this infection are chronic and may result in cirrhosis or even liver cancer.

The five different types of hepatitis viruses are designated as types A, B, C, D, and E. These five are the most worrisome due to the number of illnesses they cause and the risk of epidemics.

Fever is a common symptom of hepatitis B (Image via Pexels @Polina Tankilevitch)

Having HBV is a temporary condition that has no long-term effects on the vast majority of adult patients. It's important to note that only 2-6 percent of adults who contract HBV go on to develop a chronic infection, which can increase the risk of developing liver cancer.

Read on to learn about HBV, its transmission, the first signs of infection, and treatment options.

Symptoms of Hepatitis B

Infants and young children are particularly vulnerable to contracting the hepatitis B virus. This is because HBV can be transmitted from mother to child during labor and delivery.

In children younger than five years of age or adults with compromised immune systems, the initial signs of a new HBV infection may take longer to appear. It is estimated that between 30 and 50 percent of the population aged five and above will experience the first symptoms. Look out for the following symptoms:

Fever

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Abdominal pain

Weakness and fatigue

Joint pain

Jaundice

Dark urine

Clay-colored poop

Swelling with fluid in the belly

Weakness and headaches are common symptoms of this condition (Image via Pexels @Andrea Piacquadio)

Hepatitis B Causes

Infection with the hepatitis B virus is the source of this disease (HBV). Infectious virus is transmitted through contact with or secretion of bodily fluids. Transmission occurs when infectious body fluids enter the body of a susceptible host. This could occur during:

Childbirth

Sexual contact

Contact with an open wound

Sharing needles or syringes

Sharing toothbrushes or razors

The hepatitis B virus can remain dormant on inanimate surfaces for at least seven days. In other words, the virus can be spread by reusing instruments that haven't been sterilized. Common household items like a toothbrush or razor could also be included in this category, especially if they inadvertently cause bleeding.

HBV can survive in a variety of different bodily fluids, including saliva. However, unlike other viruses, hepatitis B cannot spread through saliva. You can't catch it from someone else by eating together or sharing cutlery, and you won't catch it from coughing or sneezing.

Antiviral medications can help allay the symptoms (Image via Pexels @Polina Tankilevitch)

Hepatitis B Treatment

Acute HBV infection cannot be treated, cured, or mitigated with medication. It will be necessary to assess the symptoms to determine the best course of supportive care.

The term "prophylaxis" is used to describe a protocol that can be followed after an individual has been exposed to a virus, in this case, HBV.

This includes the hepatitis B vaccine and hepatitis B immunoglobin (HBIG). Prophylaxis is administered by healthcare professionals after exposure, but before an acute infection manifests itself.

Any preexisting infection will not be cured by this procedure. On the other hand, it reduces the incidence of sudden infections.

Antiviral drugs are available for people with chronic hepatitis B infection. Unfortunately, chronic HBV cannot be cured this way. It can, however, halt viral replication and halt the worsening of liver disease.

Cirrhosis and liver cancer can suddenly appear in someone with a chronic HBV infection. Liver cancer has an extremely high mortality rate, often within a matter of months after diagnosis if proper care and resources are not available.

A liver ultrasound should be performed on people with chronic HBV infection every 6-12 months. Through this sort of observation, doctors can ascertain if the liver damage is worsening or if the condition is worsening overall.

