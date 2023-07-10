Antidepressant Weight Gain: Exploring Side Effects

Is antidepressant weight gain a real side-effect of pharmaceutical intervention for major depressive disorder? Antidepressants can be used to treat a variety of conditions like major depressive disorder, anxiety disorders, chronic pain conditions, or even manage addictive disorders. Yes, anti-depressants are not only used to treat depression.

It is crucial to note that the side effects of antidepressants on weight can be unpredictable and can affect each individual with depression differently. Weight changes may be experienced due to a confluence of various factors such as metabolism, other mental health issues, and other additional medications. If you are experiencing antidepressant weight gain, a mental health professional and a general physician can help you recognize the effects and also potentially change your dosage.

The inches associated with antidepressant weight gain can be alarming for many people. (Image via vecteezy/ Tira Chards)

Antidepressant Weight Gain: Myth vs Reality

Is antidepressant weight gain real? or can other factors influence it? (Image via Unsplash/ Siora Photography)

There are many myths associated with medications for mental health issues. It is important to seek a reality check by getting in touch with a doctor. While this can be your cue to seek help, it is best to reach out for professional advice. Antidepressants can have associated effects on your body.

Common side effects of antidepressants include dry mouth, weight changes, dizziness, headaches and emotional blunting. Most types of antidepressants are typically safe to take, but may also have an increased risk of suicidal ideation or attempt.

Antidepressants That Cause Weight Loss

Antidepressant weight gain is not the only side effect. (Image via Unsplash/ Whoislimos)

In one study, researchers found that those who participated in a weight management program lost significant amounts of weight regardless of psychiatric medication use.⁣ Here are a few antidepressants that have been reported to potentially cause weight loss:

1) Bupropion (Wellbutrin)

This is an anti-depressant that can be given for various concerns, ranging from helping in smoking cessation to being used in the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder. It is one of the few medications that can have associated weight loss as a side effect.

2) Fluoxetine (Prozac)

These researches have been conducted on limited samples and may not be relevant for you. (Image via Unsplash/ rendy Novantino)

This antidepressant has yielded mixed results in the management of depression. Some studies have noticed that initially, you may experience a few kilos of weight loss. However, as time passes by, you might come back to your original weight or gain even more weight than your typical body weight.

3) Sertraline (Zoloft)

Sertraline is a Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor that has also been linked to weight loss, especially in children. This medicine has been associated with side effects like nausea or loss of appetite. However, antidepressant weight gain is not a sure-shot effect and can vary according to age group and other factors.

Antidepressants and Weight Gain

Even if antidepressant weight gain or weight loss are real, that doesn't mean they share a causal relationship. (Image via Unsplash/ Abigail)

Antidepressants are the third most commonly prescribed drugs in the United States. Antidepressant weight gain is one of the potential side effects, with some sources estimating that 25 % of people using antidepressants experience weight changes.⁣

⁣A meta-analysis looked at various forms of antidepressants as well as their effect on weight loss, weight gain & maintenance. Looking at the short-term and long-term consequences, a correlation could be established. Although the reactions to specific antidepressants vary between individuals, some antidepressant medications like Paxil are more likely to lead to weight gain than others.⁣

Antidepressant weight gain is not a direct by-product i.e. antidepressants and weight changes don't share a causal relationship. Many factors can contribute to weight gain while you are taking the medication. It appears that both energy intake & energy expenditure may be affected by the following:⁣

⁣An individual may resort to eating more than usual as a way of coping.

⁣One of the common symptoms of depression is a lack of movement.

When there is a shift and improvement in mood, it may lead to greater hunger pangs.

Antidepressants can sometimes interfere with serotonin, increasing the craving for junk and unhealthy foods.

There are various ⁣weight management programs that can help individuals who seek weight loss regardless of the type of medication they are using⁣. These studies aren't conclusive and more research is required to understand and infer the connection.

If you might be wanting to discontinue your medication due to antidepressant weight gain, it would be best to act with caution. A discontinuation syndrome can occur after stopping any antidepressant which can have associated symptoms.

A healthcare provider is the best resource to reach out to when you are feeling confused about antidepressant weight gain. Remember that no weight change is permanent and that a healthcare provider can help monitor and plan a better treatment plan.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

