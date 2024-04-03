'Our baby decided the time was right': Love Island star Connagh Howard expecting first child with Beth Dunlavey after couple's fertility struggles

Connagh Howard and Beth Dunlavey are expecting their first child together. The couple announced that they are pregnant by posting an emotional video on Instagram on March 3, 2024.

In a collaborative Instagram post, Connagh and Beth spoke about "every injection, pain and procedure" that they had to go through. Dunlavey described her journey as "worth it" and that she would do it "a 100 times over." The post said:

"Every injection, every tear, every procedure, every pain; every last inch of this journey has been worth it for you, and I’d do it 100 times over if I had to, we already love you so much. Our baby decided the time was right and we are over the moon to finally announce we are PREGNANT!"

Connagh Howard and Beth Dunlavey have been open about their IVF journey. Dunlavey has shared updates about her journey with her followers via Instagram.

On March 3, Howard and Dunlavey took to Instagram to share that they are expecting their first child together. Dunlavey shared a video with glimpses of her IVF journey, finally leading to a clip showing her pregnancy test results as positive.

The pregnancy announcement video is in black-and-white, with Golden Hour by Daniela Mlčúchová playing in the background. It begins with Connagh Howard displaying the pregnancy test results to Beth and the couple celebrating together.

It also includes glimpses of the couple's fertility struggles. Dunlavey has posted many of the clips previously, including ones that show her taking an injection in her stomach area as a part of her IVF journey.

Beth has shared her experiences throughout her IVF journey and fertility struggles with her followers on Instagram. She had previously mentioned that Howard and she stopped being "careful" after a year of dating so she could get pregnant.

In October 2023, she revealed on Instagram that she thought her endometriosis was what was stopping her from getting pregnant. However, the couple were unable to conceive even after Dunlavey's endometriosis surgery in 2022.

Connagh Howard revealed that they have been trying to get pregnant for two years. He got a semen analysis test done and the results were borderline.

In February 2023, Howard revealed on Instagram that he redid the semen analysis test and the results has "improved." Dunlavey revealed that she went through eight sessions of acupuncture to get pregnant but it did not work. The couple were then advised to go for IVF.

Dunlavey shared videos of the first time the couple got their IVF date and how they began their journey. She mentioned that she was scared, as she "hates injections" and was not sure how her hormones would treat her. She wrote on her Instagram:

"I think as humans we thrive off progress and moving forward, and for us we feel like we’ve been stuck in the same position and cycle, of getting our hopes up only to be disappointed every month for over 2 years, so getting a start date and starting our injections was a huge, HUGE milestone moment for us."

The couple shared multiple photos from their IVF journey and shot their experiences for their YouTube channel. Dunlavey wrote that injections were the "hardest part of the IVF journey" for her. In October 2023, the couple tested negative for a pregnancy test, Beth shared on Instagram. Her next cycle started in December 2023.

Connagh Howard and Beth Dunlavey continued to share multiple reels and pictures documenting the entire journey, until April 2024 when they finally announced they were pregnant.

Connagh Howard and Beth Dunlavey began dating in 2020

Connagh Howard began dating Beth Dunlavey in early 2020, shortly before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Dunlavey was working on the Channel 4 show The Circle at that time, while Howard was participating in Love Island.

Beth played the role of a 62-year-old catfish woman called Joyce on The Circle. However, she was eliminated from the show towards the end. Howard appeared on ITV 2 for a brief period of time before he began dating Dunlavey.

In November 2023, Howard proposed to Dunlavey for marriage. The couple shared images from the proposal at Central Park, New York on Instagram.