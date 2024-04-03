Morgan Wade posts before and after photos as she works out in the gym post-surgery

Country singer Morgan Wade recently posted photos and a video of her post-surgery recovery and workout routine on Instagram. In the post, she is seen covered in bandages and surgical drains and doing pull-ups as part of her recovery process.

The 29-year-old country singer underwent a major surgery in late 2023 as a preventive measure against breast cancer. After over four months, she took to Instagram to share her experience and recovery journey with her well-wishers and answer some questions about her medical procedure.

The first photo is supposedly a 'before-after' shot showing how far she has progressed. The 'before' shot shows the singer in bandages with medical drains jutting out of them, probably taken just a few days after her procedure.

However, in the' after' picture, she is seen sporting a black cap and flexing her bicep. The stark difference between the two images shows that her healing process is progressing.

The other two photos also show Morgan Wade at different stages of her recovery. In one photo, she's seated on a sofa, covered in bandages, while the other shows her on a bed and sporting a red and black chequered shirt.

The final post is a video of Morgan Wade doing pull-ups. This is especially significant because she mentioned in the caption that doing pull-ups and push-ups was initially difficult because she couldn't lie on her stomach after the operation.

Morgan Wade explained her surgery and answered fan's questions in her Instagram post caption

In her Instagram post's caption, Morgan Wade explained that she has the 'rad51d' gene mutation and breast cancer runs in her family's history. Thus, she prioritized prevention over cure and decided to have preventive surgery.

Wade also discussed her recovery and wrote about the activities she's been doing to speed up the healing journey. She mentioned in the caption:

"It’s been 4 months and I’ve been back to powerlifting and running. Started back to that around January."

The singer started doing workouts like push-ups and pull-ups and getting a massage last month. Before that, she couldn't do these rigorous activities because she couldn't lie on her stomach.

Morgan Wade ended the post by answering some of the most-asked questions from her followers about her surgery and its aftermath.

She shared that she did get implants, and she was happy with them. The singer also revealed that she didn't have nipples, explaining that her aunt's cancer started in that area, and she didn't want to take the risk.

The mental aspect of the journey also got a place in the caption. She confessed,

"It was an adjustment to look at myself for a minute. I’m still adjusting to how different my body looks - change is never easy - but this was worth it."

Morgan Wade revealed that she had no regrets about the entire process and thanked God for allowing her to heal quickly.

"...I look forward to a healthy long life Lord willing."

Finally, she discussed her next step, i.e., two more preventive surgeries. However, she would take some time before undergoing those procedures because age is on her side.

The post ended with a token of gratitude to all her well-wishers for their incessant love and support. She also said that she's looking forward to her next tour.

Why did Morgan Wade undergo preventive surgery? Her gene mutation explained

In November 2023, Morgan Wade shared that she had tested positive for a mutated BRCA gene, and the inherited mutations could lead to breast cancer in the future.

The country singer explained that her genetic composition makes her vulnerable to breast cancer, which runs in her family. Therefore, she made the bold decision to get preventive surgery.

The singer further shared that she has no qualms about the entire procedure except that she won't be able to hit the gym. Morgan Wade explained:

"I’m feeling fine, I’m just pissed I won’t be able to work out because I really like working out."

For context, the BRCA genes stand for the 'BReast CAncer gene.' A human has two kinds of BRCA genes, namely BRCA1 and BRCA2. These genes help repair DNA sequences that lead to breast cancers, as per the CDC.

However, a mutated BRCA gene could lead to the failure of the DNA repairing mechanism and exponentially increase the chances of the person developing breast cancer at some point in life.

According to research, 55-65% of women with a faulty BRCA1 gene and 45% of women with a mutated BRCA2 gene develop breast cancer before age 70. Moreover, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, these gene mutations can also be passed on from generation to generation.