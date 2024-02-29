Maryse provides health update following pre-cancer diagnosis

Two-time Divas Champion and wife of WWE Superstar The Miz, Maryse, recently provided a health update following her pre-cancer diagnosis.

The 41-year-old was recently diagnosed with a rare pre-cancer of the ovaries. In a social media update, Maryse revealed she went into laparoscopy surgery, where the doctor found and removed 11 implants around her uterus, ovaries, and connective tissues around the organs in her abdominal cavity. The implants were identified as Serous Borderline Tumors, a very rare pre-cancer of ovaries.

The former champion recently took to Instagram stories today to provide her followers with a health update. She posted a video of walking on a treadmill. The veteran revealed her next surgery is scheduled in two weeks:

"Walking 30-40 mins a day lately! My next surgery is in 2 weeks and then I will be on bed rest for 2 weeks after that! Getting my steps in now!" she wrote.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story:

A screengrab of the Maryse Instagram story.

WWE Hall of Famer sends warm wishes and prayers to Maryse

As soon as Maryse revealed the unfortunate health condition she was dealing with, several performers and people associated with the world of professional wrestling poured in love and best wishes directed towards the former champion.

On a recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Hall of Famer Teddy Long sent warm wishes and prayers to the 41-year-old. The former WWE SmackDown General Manager mentioned he had a great time working with the latter back in the day. He further referred to her as a delightful human being:

"I worked with her back in WWE for quite some time, man. Like you guys said, just a sweetheart of a person, just as nice as she could be. Great person to work with... You know, this is God's call... nothing we can do about it. We just put it in God's hand and let him take care of itself. She's in my prayers. All we can do is wait and wish for the best," said Long.

The former Divas Champion last competed inside the squared circle in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Royal Rumble 2022. She teamed up with her husband, The Miz, to take on another real-life couple, Adam Copeland (Edge) and Beth Pheonix. The current AEW star pinned The A-Lister to score the win.