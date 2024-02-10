Maryse shares heartbreaking personal update

Maryse, who is a former WWE Divas Champion and wife of Grand Slam Champion The Miz, recently shared a heartbreaking personal update on Instagram.

The former Divas Champion has majorly stayed off the wrestling radar since leaving the Stamford-based promotion in 2011. However, she has made sporadic appearances on WWE programming, often alongside The Miz. The duo have also competed in a few Mixed Tag Team matches in the last few years.

The 41-year-old recently took to Instagram to reveal that she was diagnosed with very rare pre-cancer of the ovaries. She noted that she had been suffering from severe abdominal distention and severe swelling for the last year, and things got progressively worse. After visiting countless doctors and an "incredibly long list of testing," Maryse found Thais Aliabadi, an Oby-Gyn, whom she thanked for saving her life.

The former WWE champion added that a week ago, she went into Laparoscopy surgery with Dr. Thais for what they thought at the time was potentially Endometriosis disease. She noted that the Oby-Gyn found and removed 11 implants around her uterus, ovaries, and all connective tissues around the organs in my abdominal cavity. All 11 implants were identified as Serous Borderline Tumors, a rare pre-cancer of ovaries, which, if they had become cancerous, the survival rate is "less than a year."

"There are angels among us and above …."

Check out her full message in the post below.

Former WWE Superstar Maryse detailed what's next

Maryse also talked about what's next for her in the Instagram post. The two-time Divas Champion revealed that she is scheduled for total hysterectomy surgery in four weeks, where her uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, cervix, and omentum will be removed and abdominal lymph nodes removed for staging.

The 41-year-old ended with a strong message saying that she is remaining positive and is determined to win this battle.

Maryse was last seen in the WWE ring in 2022 when she teamed up with The Miz to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix. The IT couple were on the losing end of the bout.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send out best wishes to the two-time Divas Champion and hope to see her recover and healthier than ever.