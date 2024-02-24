WWE Hall of Famer sends warm wishes and prayers to Maryse after heartbreaking health update (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts and prayers for WWE star and former women's champion Maryse.

Maryse is the wife of WWE star The Miz. The 41-year-old star recently shared a serious health update claiming 11 pre-cancerous tumors were detected in her ovaries, and she needed to undergo surgery. He stated that she remained positive and was determined to beat this situation.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy mentioned that he had a great time working with Maryse back in the day, given that she was a delightful human being. He hoped that things would get better for the former women's champion.

Long claimed he prayed for her and sent out best wishes to the 41-year-old star.

"I worked with her back in WWE for quite some time, man. Like you guys said, just a sweetheart of a person, just as nice as she could be. Great person to work with... You know, this is God's call... nothing we can do about it. We just put it in God's hand and let him take care of itself. She's in my prayers. All we can do is wait and wish for the best." [From 4:52 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

In a recent Instagram post, the star shared the impact of the tumors on her body. She mentioned abdominal pains and swelling to the point where she would look "6 months pregnant."

She has had the cancerous tumors removed and will be undergoing a hysterectomy soon.

Sportskeeda Wrestling extends heartfelt wishes to Maryse for a swift and complete recovery.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Rhea Ripley reacts to fan tweets!