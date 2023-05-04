Former WWE personality shares details on cancer scare with a baby on the way

Actress, journalist and former WWE personality Maria Menounos has opened up about surviving cancer earlier this year while having a baby on the way via surrogate.

Menounos discovered that she had Stage 2 pancreatic cancer back in January and had to undergo surgery to remove the tumor. It was her second cancer diagnosis, having been diagnosed with meningioma, a form of brain cancer, in 2017. She had the meningioma removed and it turned out to be benign.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Menounos discussed the rollercoaster of emotions she has felt over the past year. She found out that she has Type I diabetes in June followed by the confirmation that she'll become a mother through surrogacy this summer.

"I'm like 'How in the freaking world can I have a brain tumor and pancreatic cancer?'" Menounos said. "All I could think was that I have a baby coming."

She added:

"I'm so grateful and so lucky. God granted me a miracle. I'm going to appreciate having her in my life so much more than I would have before this journey."

Maria Menounos did not require any additional treatment for her cancer after surgery. She's in good shape and will not require any chemotherapy or radiation. She will just need to have annual scans for the next five years.

Maria Menounos is a lifelong WWE fan

Maria Menounos at 20th Anniversary Celebration WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX

Maria Menounos is a lifelong WWE fan and made one of her dreams come true when she hosted Raw on October 12th, 2009. Menounos also made her in-ring debut that night, teaming up with Gail Kim and Kelly Kelly to defeat Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix and Rosa Mendes in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

Menounos also wrestled three more times for WWE, including a Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 28. She teamed up with Kelly Kelly to beat Phoenix and Eve Torres. She inducted Bob Backlund into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

In addition to multiple appearances over the years, Menounos was the red carpet pre-show host of the Hall of Fame ceremony from 2014 to 2019. She signed a deal with the company to become an ambassador in 2013, but it's currently unknown if she's still under contract.

