"It was a lie"- Christina Applegate regrets not being open about her feelings following breast cancer diagnosis

Christina Applegate, during an appearance on Dax Shepherd's Armchair Podcast on March 25, revealed that she was lying about her feelings about battling cancer. She recalled an interview with Robin Roberts, saying:

"My first interview was with Robin Roberts when I had cancer, and I'm sitting there lying my a** off about how I felt. Everything I was saying was a freaking lie. It was me trying to convince myself of something, and I think that did no service to anyone."

The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 at 36 years old and underwent a double mastectomy. In the recent interview, she revealed that she regrets lying about her experience and emphasized the importance of honesty when dealing with health.

Christina Applegate reveals that her battle with breast cancer wasn't as easy

She revealed that everything she said following her initial diagnosis was a lie, and although she raised millions of dollars for women to get MRIs, she was crying every night.

"Yes, I started a foundation right away. Yes, I did all the things that I had to do, and we raised millions of dollars for women to get MRIs who were at high risk. Yes, we did a good thing, but at the back of it, I was taking off my bra and crying every night. And I wish that I had said that."

After Christina Applegate had her first lumpectomy and received a positive on the test for the BRCA gene, she was given two options: go ahead with the radiation treatment or have both her breasts removed. Applegate chose to have a bilateral mastectomy. She told Oprah:

"It came on really fast. It was one of those things that I woke up and it felt so right. It just seemed like, 'I don't want to have to deal with this again. I don't want to keep putting that stuff in my body. I just want to be done with this. I was just going to let them go."

Christina Applegate also revealed that she had one last nude photo shoot, where she made sure to take close-up photographs of her breasts from every angle to remember them.

The Dead to Me actress has since been more candid about her health. In August 2021, she revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.