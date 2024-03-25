"It's no one's business": Halsey comments on media sensationalizing Kate Middleton's desire for privacy before cancer announcement

Halsey took to Instagram on March 22 to share her opinion on the public scrutinizing and speculating about Kate Middleton following her abdominal surgery. Her post came after conspiracy theories and rumors revolving around Middleton's health did the rounds online after Kensington Palace revealed that she underwent the surgery in January.

"I understand that when you have a public life certain things like this can get out of hand. But God forbid someone needs a few weeks and months, it's no one's business why," she said in her Instagram story.

Soon after, Kate Middleton released a video statement revealing that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Halsey comments on public reaction to Kate Middleton's health condition

Halsey slammed individuals who "sensationalized a woman’s desire for privacy" after Middleton's medical condition was made public and led to heaps of speculation online. She said that she hoped these individuals were "experiencing regret and remorse" and stated that it was "no one’s business" why Kate Middleton needed some time to herself.

"And with respect to public life, who are you and how you're doing when you "sign up for this" is subject to change at any moment. And the newly changed 'you' in place (for whatever amount of time; days weeks years) may not have the same stamina and tolerance," she added.

Soon after, the world learned that Kate Middleton had been diagnosed with cancer. She shared a video online on March 22 and stated that was in the early stages of treatment.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she said.

Several celebrities expressed support for Kate Middleton

After Kate Middleton took a break from the public eye following Kensington Palace's announcement about her "planned abdominal surgery" in January, conspiracy theories about her whereabouts did the rounds online.

Apart from Halsey, other celebrities also reacted to the same. Jamie Lee Curtis shared an Instagram post on March 23 and urged the public to stop spreading conspiracy theories as it called it a "low point in our society."

"Can we please just STOP with this bull**** conspiracy theory? This is a human being with young children and clearly some sort of a health issue. That is a private matter. It's a really low point in our society when there are SO MANY crucial issues that need our attention," she said.

Shannen Doherty also took to Instagram after the Princess revealed her cancer diagnosis. She hoped this would act as a "learning moment" for people to respect others' privacy.

"Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person. We ALL have the right to go thru illness of life privately. The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership and plain morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children."

Several celebrities including Blake Lively, Olivia Munn, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and more reacted to the Princess of Wales' announcement and extended their support to her.