"He barely does anything": Prince William's spokesman responds to Kate Middleton conspiracy theories, sparks outrage

A spokesman for Prince William addressed conspiracy theories surrounding his wife Kate Middleton while speaking to People on March 6.

"His focus is on his work and not on social media."

His response comes amidst the nationwide concern for the Princess of Wales' health after she was taken to the hospital for abdominal surgery in January, as per Kensington Palace. He has visited Kate Middleton only once in the hospital in January since then, as per NBC News.

As per Vox, Kate Middleton disappeared from the public eye after Christmas, only to be seen riding in a car with her mother, Carol Middleton, on March 4.

Comment byu/Naive-Restaurant9139 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

While reacting to the statement, people took to Faux Moi's post on Reddit.

"His statement speaks volumes," say netizens about Prince William's recent statement

On January 17, as per Kensington Palace, Kate Middleton was taken to the hospital for planned abdominal surgery. The statement read:

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

The statement also said that Middleton will resume her public duties post-Easter. Prince William had also canceled a planned appearance on February 27, citing a "personal matter." This added to the spike in conspiracy theories regarding the Princess of Wales's health, given the long pause in her appearances and the lack of information on her health.

Expand Tweet

People speculated if she was in real danger of dying, in an induced coma, or if her marriage to the Prince was on the rocks.

Netizens also find Prince William's statement bizarre and speculate if a divorce is in the works. People pointed out that Prince William does not do any real work, and part of his job as Prince is also to be active on social media.

Comment byu/Naive-Restaurant9139 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Naive-Restaurant9139 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Naive-Restaurant9139 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Naive-Restaurant9139 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Naive-Restaurant9139 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Naive-Restaurant9139 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

As per Yahoo News, after being discharged from the hospital on January 29, she went home to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to recover. The family reported that she was making "good progress."

Recently, a source told In Touch,

"She couldn't keep food down and has lost an alarming amount of weight. She won't even record a video message to the public to thank them for their well-wishes because the reaction would be massive shock and concern over her appearance."

The source also revealed that Kate, who was earlier reported to resume public engagements by April, would need "an additional five-plus weeks of recovery."

While reacting to the statements by Kensington Palace, people questioned why the Palace said she was "postponing her upcoming engagements" if the surgery was "planned." Netizens speculated about the seriousness of the surgery after it was revealed that the Princess of Wales would take 10 to 14 days or more for recovery.