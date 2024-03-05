"This is damage control": Internet reacts as Kate Middleton gets spotted in public for the first time since hospitalization

After weeks of speculation and conspiracies, Princess Kate Middleton was finally spotted in public on March 4, in a photo by TMZ. The Princess of Wales was seen riding in an SUV driven by her mother near Windsor Castle.

This marks the first time Kate has been seen in public since December 25, 2023, at the Christmas Morning Service along with her husband, Prince William, and their three children at Sandringham Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

However, it doesn't seem like the recent spotting will bring a pause to the discourse on the internet surrounding the princess. Many new theories, conspiracies, and jokes are already in circulation, ranging from the person spotted being Kate Middleton’s doppelganger to The Unknown from the Willy Wonka experience.

Kate Middleton's absence since December 25 was considered suspicious by the internet

The 42-year-old mother of three had been admitted to the London Clinic on January 16, 2024, for the treatment of an undisclosed abdominal condition. Following the surgery, Kensington Palace released a statement, saying,

"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

However, despite the assurance that Kate Middleton was alright, her absence had left many concerned, with several theories as to her well-being, both mental and physical, circulating online.

In addition to Kate Middleton’s absence, Prince William too took a brief hiatus from his own duties to be present for the couple’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, inviting more controversy.

The princess continued to be elusive to the public, despite Kensington Palace later in January confirming that Kate had “returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery” and was “making good progress.”

Reactions to the photos

The recent sighting of Kate Middleton, thus, has helped bring some relief to worried fans who had been concerned about the results of the unnamed surgery. However, many others on the internet were more skeptical of the picture and claimed that it was either a look-alike or a PR stunt, and either way, something was fishy.

Some pointed out how strange it was to see her in a car with just her mother and no other security detail.

Meanwhile, Prince William returned to work soon after Kate was reportedly released from the hospital. In February, he attended the 2024 BAFTA Awards alone, apologizing for Kate's absence and admitting that he hadn't seen all of the films nominated because he had "a lot on [his] mind." Later that month, William canceled an appearance at a memorial ceremony for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, citing a "personal matter" but confirming that Kate was still doing well as she recovered.

Prince William did not answer a query concerning Kate's recuperation on March 1. As speculations regarding her location began to circulate online, a representative for the princess denied the claims.